Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd want Roma teen; Klopp made move for Bundesliga star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made a summer move for a Leipzig star, while Man Utd are in the race for a Serie A starlet, according to Friday’s European papers.

MAN UTD IN RACE FOR ROMA TALENT

Manchester United are targeting a move for Roma’s teenage winger Mirko Antonucci, according to a report.

The 18-year-old is yet to sign his first professional contract, and TransferMarketWeb claims that the Red Devils are monitoring the situation closely.

Antonucci has held discussions with Roma over a new deal, but he is being scouted by United with an agreement no closer.

Roma’s Serie A rivals AC Milan, Inter Milan and Lazio are also reportedly in the race for the Italy international.

The young starlet could be snapped up on a “free” transfer, but a nominal compensation fee would be required as is the case for all young players.

KLOPP EYED RB LEIPZIG STAR

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly tried to bring RB Leipzig star Timo Werner to Anfield as Barcelona attempted to seal a deal for Philippe Coutinho.

The Reds looked likely to lose the Brazil international to Barca all summer but a deal failed to materialise, meaning Klopp was able to keep his midfield ace.

However, the German boss was planning for every eventuality, and according to Spanish outlet Don Balon Werner was a target.

The report claims that Real Madrid and Liverpool still do want to sign him, but the Premier League side chanced their arm early, as they apparently did with Monaco’s Thomas Lemar.

FREEBIE BOOST FOR MAN UTD

Arsenal star playmaker Mesut Ozil could be set to leave the Emirates Stadium on a free next summer.

Boss Arsene Wenger admitted that contract talks have “slowed down” since August amid reports the German international is a target for Manchester United.

According to German outlet Bild, it appears the interest is reciprocated by the German international as the paper claims that Ozil is eyeing a reunion with Jose Mourinho.

The 28-year-old played under Mourinho at Real Madrid, winning the Copa del Rey and La Liga under the Portuguese boss.

It would not be the first time an Arsenal star has made the controversial move to Old Trafford as Robin Van Persie did the same in 2012, firing the Red Devils to the league title following his move.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid are already drafting their shopping list for next summer and Italian international striker Andrea Belotti is one of the names at the top of that list (Don Balon)

Timo Werner, a Liverpool transfer target, says he is flattered by the interest being shown in him by big clubs such as Real Madrid, but at the moment he is concentrating on achieving success with RB Leipzig

PSG are relying on the combined marketing power of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to recoup around €400m (£354.8m) as they look to avoid financial fair play trouble (L’Equipe)

Inter Milan will make an approach for Adrien Rabiot, after it was revealed his mother and agent, Veronique, has set certain stipulations if he’s to sign a new contract at PSG, including a preferred position on the left of midfield (Calciomercato)

Diego Costa is edging ever closer to a move to Atletico Madrid, but the Spanish club are waiting for Chelsea to respond to their latest offer. A bid of €60m (£53.2m) has been made, but the make-up of the deal includes payment in installments and plenty of performance related add-ons (Marca)

Gonzalo Higuain is being widely criticised for his performance against Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Tuesday (Mediaset)