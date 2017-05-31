Euro Paper Talk: United lodge £73m striker bid; new Belotti suitors

Inter Milan have reportedly joined Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for a Torino star, while United have opened talks with a Monaco star, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

United make Mbappe approach

Manchester United have made an official approach to Monaco for striker Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in France.

L’Equipe and Canal+ are both claiming that the Red Devils have made an offer to the Ligue 1 champions in an attempt to lure the starlet away.

The reports state that the Red Devils have tabled a £73.5million offer for the 18-year-old, who scored in 26 goals in all competitions this season.

Mbappe helped Monaco lift their first French league title for 17 years and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

AS claims that Mbappe will consult with France coach Didier Deschamps about a potential switch to Real Madrid this summer.

The report comes amid continuing speculation that Antoine Griezmann is still top of United’s wanted list.

Griezmann has told Atletico Madrid officials that he wants to leave the club this summer, according to reports yesterday.

Inter join Belotti race

Inter Milan are lining up a shock summer move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti, reports in Italy claim.

Turin-based paper Tuttosport claims that the Nerazzurri are ready to tempt Torino with a cash plus player offer for the 23-year-old.

Inter are reportedly ready to offer Torino €70million in cash plus defensive duo Andrea Ranocchia and Davide Santon in exchange for the highly-rated Belotti.

Tuttosport claimed yesterday that while Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Torino star Andrea Belotti, they are not willing to meet his £86m release-clause.

The Milanese giants are set to name set to name former Roma boss Luciano Spalletti as their new coach this week.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Inter may even be willing to cash-in on current captain Mauro Icardi, who has a €100million release clause for clubs outside Serie A.

And the rest…

PSG and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Yahoo Sport)

Barcelona’s hopes of re-signing Hector Bellerin from Arsenal have been dealt a blow by Arsene Wenger’s decision to sign a new contract (Marca)

1860 Munich are in disarray with former Liverpool CEO Ian Ayre leaving his post as managing director following relegation, with president Peter Cassalette and coach Vitor Pereira also quitting (Kicker)

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is wanted at Napoli as a replacement for Pepe Reina, who could be set for a reunion with his former Liverpool coach, Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United (Corriere dello Sport)

Lyon are interested in signing Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore following an impressive season on loan at Ajax. He would cost roughly €20million. (L’Equipe)

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is set to become the new boss of Southampton (L’Equipe de Soir)

After failing the first part of his medical at Milan, Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie is back at Milanello this morning to undergo further tests (Calciomercato.com)

Milan are also ready to announce the capture of Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia (La Repubblica)

Former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino is stepping up his pursuit of Genoa (La Repubblica)

Miami FC coach Alessandro Nesta is continuing his quest to bring former striker Francesco Totti to the US (FiftyFive.One)

Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi is close to a new deal in the Italian capital (Gazzetta dello Sport)