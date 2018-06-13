Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd’s secret bid for €80m Real Madrid star bites dust

Manchester United’s hopes of landing a Real Madrid star have suffered a knockout blow, while Nice have told suitors Newcastle, West Ham and Leicester the asking price for a star striker, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

ISCO REVERSES DECISION TO QUIT REAL MADRID

Isco has decided to stay at Real Madrid this summer after being cheered by the European champions’ appointment of Julen Lopetegui as their new manager.

Lopetegui’s appointment at the Bernabeu has thrown Spain’s World Cup plans into chaos with the nation sacking him on the eve of the tournament and appointing former Real Madrid defender Fernando Hierro in his place.

But news of Lopetegui’s appointment at the Bernabeu has at least been welcomed by Isco, who had emerged as a central figure under the former Malaga boss at international level.

Don Balon claims he has now decided to stay at the club next season and end all talk of a departure. It was suggested the player had held secret talks over an €80m switch to Manchester United, but Jose Mourinho’s hopes of luring him away have now been shattered.

Isco had been in and out of the Real Madrid side under Zinedine Zidane, but looks set to play a key role next season under Lopetegui.

LIVERPOOL TURN ATTENTIONS TO STRAKOSHA

Liverpool have a new target in mind for a new goalkeeper after reports in Italy strongly linked with the Reds with a move for Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha.

Jurgen Klopp is on the hunt for a new No 1 this summer, but efforts to prise Alisson Becker from Roma and Jasper Cillessen from Barcelona look to have drawn a blank.

Instead, the German now has a new target in mind and, according to Il Messaggero, Liverpool are ready to open talks with Lazio over a potential deal for the 23-year-old.

The Albanian joined Lazio in 2012 in a bargain €75k deal from Greek side Panionios and has this season established himself as the club’s No 1, making 52 appearances in all competitions.

Currently contracted until 2022, Lazio are thought to value Strakosha at €30million (£26.4million) – a fee unlikely to deter the Reds.

The keeper has four senior international caps for his country.

AND THE REST

Newcastle, Leicester and West Ham have been warned that Nice striker Alassane Plea will not leave the club for less than €25m (Le10 Sport)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke is hopeful Antoine Griezmann will not join Barcelona – but insists the Frenchman’s departure would not hinder the club (Radio Marca)

Real Betis have accepted Lazio’s offer of €7m for the left-back Riza Durmisi (La Repubblica)

Fiorentina have set their sights on Standard Liege’s winger, Edmilson Junior Paulo da Silva (Nieuwsblad)

Real Madrid have entered the running to sign Clement Lenglet from Sevilla and are ready to beat Barcelona and Manchester United to his €35m signature (Don Balon)

Arsenal have agreed to sign Bernd Leno from Bayern Leverkusen for a fee believed to be between €20 – €25m (various)

Real Madrid have opened negotiations for in-demand Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker (Marca)

Real Madrid are weighing up whether to sign Thibaut Courtois or Jan Oblak this summer (AS)

Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City target Federico Chiesa is “happy” at Fiorentina and does not need to advance his career elsewhere, according to the club’s joint-owner Diego Della Valle (FirenzeViola)

Mousa Dembele’s agent will arrive in Italy on Wednesday for talks over a €30m move to Juventus for the Tottenham midfielder (Calciomercato)

Bruno Fernandes’ agent has revealed that the former Sporting CP midfielder ‘is leaving for Italy’ and Roma are ‘after him’ (laRoma24)

Torino are interested in signing AC Milan winger Fabio Borini and will move for the former Sunderland and Liverpool man if Iago Falque leaves (Tuttosport)

Liverpool made an offer to sign Santos sensation Rodrygo Goes, according to the Brazilian’s agent (Esport Interactivo)

Juventus are closing in on Manchester United target Aleksandr Golovin, with the Serie A champions in advanced talks with CSKA Moscow (Corriere dello Sport)

Goalkeeper Antonio Adan has said his ‘final goodbyes’ to his Real Betis teammates ahead of a €3m move to Portuguese club Sporting CP (Estadio Deportivo)

Inter Milan are weighing up a move for £30m-rated Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Mohamed Salah has told Real Madrid he has no interest in leaving Liverpool for the Bernabeu this summer (Diario Gol)

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo is expected to join Huesca on a season-long loan (Marca)

Chelsea and Juventus are in talks to sign Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic (Sky Italia)

Real Sociedad are willing to go all out to sign Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino this summer (AS)