Manchester United have finally made a decision on Anthony Martial’s future, while Zinedine Zidane has already selected his number one target should he get the United job, according to Friday’s European papers.

ZIDANE PICKS TOP MAN UTD TARGET

Zinedine Zidane has already identified his number one target should he take the reigns at Manchester United, a report claims.

According to Le10Sport in France, if Zidane were to take over from Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, he wants to bring in Antoine Griezmann.

Mourinho has come under heavy criticism this season after losing two of his first four Premier League games, with rumours of discontent in his squad.

Zidane has apparently already set his sights on his next venture, with a report in the Daily Mail claiming he has told friends he expects to be the club’s No 1 choice to replace Mourinho were the Portuguese coach to to leave Old Trafford.

Griezmann has been linked heavily with Man Utd Barcelona, but after plenty of conjecture, the World Cup winner eventually rejected the chance to move and extended his contract at Atleti instead.

However, the latest reports from France suggest that Zidane would try his hand to land his fellow countryman should he replace Mourinho.

CITY, UNITED BATTLE FOR WONDERKID

Manchester City are set to go head-to-head with Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United for a Fenerbahce wonderkid, a report claims.

Turkish outlet Fanatik claims that the Premier League duo have joined BVB in the race to sign 18-year-old midfielder Elif Elmas.

The report states that Fenerbahce are set to hold a meeting to discuss the future of Elmas, and that interested clubs are preparing ‘astronomic’ offers for the player.

The former president of the Turkish Super Lig club Aziz Yildirim revealed that 26 clubs were interested in the rising star.

“Manchester City and Ajax made concrete offers, in total 26 clubs made bids for Elif Elmas,” Yildirim told NTV Spor.

Meanwhile, the player himself also recently confirmed that concrete bids did arrive, one being from Man City.

“Yes to both questions but I won’t go into any more details, that stays with me,” Elmas told Fanatik.

In addition, Turkish-Football claim that Manchester United sent scouts to watch Elmas in Fenerbahce’s Champions League qualifier against Benfica.

AND THE REST

Manchester United will NOT sell Anthony Martial because they owe 50 per cent of the profit to Monaco

Roma are hoping to sign ​Lorenzo Pellegrini and Kostas Manolas – linked with Man Utd and Chelsea – to new deals that don’t include release clauses (LaRoma 24)

Tottenham star Mousa Dembele has offered his services to Juventus (Calciomercato)

Paris Saint-Germain have called for Real Madrid to show them respect over their pursuit of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have £330 million ($433m) to spend on a new ‘Galactico’ (AS)

Ajax are set to demand €75 million for Spurs and Barcelona target Frenkie De Jong (Sport)

Paul Pogba completing a second switch from Manchester United to Juventus would come as no surprise to former Bianconeri star Andrea Pirlo

Pogba is ready to snub a switch to Barcelona having seen close friend Zlatan Ibrahimovic struggle to make a mark at Camp Nou in the past (Don Balon)

Transfer expert Andre Cury made €6.6 million from Neymar’s €222m transfer from Barcelona to PSG last summer (Cadena SER)

Inter turned down the chance to sign PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola this summer (Calciomercato)

Barcelona have first refusal on Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez

Atalanta are closing in on a contract renewal for key defender Rafael Toloi (Calciomercato)

Tottenham declined the chance to sign Marco Asensio in 2014 (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal are tracking the progress of Lille striker Nicolas Pepe

Wolves have agreed to pay Sporting CP €18million for goalkeeper Rui Patricio (A Bola)

AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni claims Gennaro Gattuso has nothing to worry about his job despite rumours linking Antonio Conte to the Rossoneri job