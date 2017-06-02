Euro Paper Talk: €100m Mbappe bid; Belotti meeting next week

Arsenal have reportedly begun the bidding for one of Europe’s premier young strikers, while the Gunners are closing in on an experienced Barcelona midfielder, according to Friday’s European papers.

BIDDING WAR FOR MONACO HOTSHOT BEGINS

Arsenal are reported to have already begun their summer transfer campaign by officially bidding €100million for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, who is also a top target for Real Madrid and Manchester City, scored 26 goals in all competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season and is considered to be one of the brightest young talents in European football.

Arsenal’s potential signing of the 18-year-old, whose Monaco contract expires in 2019, would provide Arsene Wenger with the perfect statement of intent ahead for next season after the Frenchman this week signed a new two-year deal to stay at the club.

However, Real Madrid could throw a major spanner in the works as they are reportedly ready to bid as much as €130million to land the player this summer.

Let the bidding war begin!

ARSENAL CLOSE IN ON DEAL FOR BARCA STAR

Tiemoue Bakayoko: Needs Champions League football

Arsenal are reportedly ready to tie up a deal with Barcelona for midfielder Arda Turan.

The 30-year-old has been given the green light to quit the Nou Camp by new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde and the Gunners are said to be at the front of the queue for his signature.

Indeed, Arsenal have been in talks with Turan’s agent, Ahmet Bulut, for at least a month, according to the report in Turkish Football.

Turan moved to Barca for £24million in 2015 but only started 14 La Liga games this season as his side were pipped to the title by Real Madrid.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the experienced Turkey international but it’s their London rivals who appear to be in the box seat to get their man.

AND THE REST

Newcastle and Manchester United target Nelson Semedo is reportedly on his way to Barcelona (A Bola)



Bayern Munich and Chelsea are both considering bids for Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam (Il Mattino)

AC Milan are making contingencies in case highly-rated goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma leaves this summer (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

With Mohamed Salah set to leave, Roma are not prepared to sell another of their prime assets, Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan (Corriere dello Sport)



AC Milan have announced their second summer signing after landing Mateo Musacchio from Villareal (Calciomercato)

Chelsea look to have a clear path to signing French midfielder Corentin Tolisso (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly given the green light for a proposed move to AC Milan (Sky Sport)



Inter Milan have made contact with Serie A rivals Lazio over a move for striker Keita Balde (Calciomercato.com)

Arsenal have agreed to let forward Lucas Perez leave this summer, with Sevilla showing serious interest (Don Balon)



Nice are desperate not to lose Italian striker Mario Balotelli this summer (Le10sport)

Milan and Torino might have a meeting next Tuesday for Andrea Belotti as he is very high on Milan’s wish-list (Tuttosport)

RB Leipzig are closing in on the signature of 22-year-old Portuguese winger Bruma (Kicker)