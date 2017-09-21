Euro Paper Talk: Milan giants battle for Barca ace; Liverpool, Man Utd alerted by Mertens news

Dries Mertens’ exit fee makes a January move to Manchester United a possibility, while Inter and AC Milan are set to do battle for a Barca star next summer, according to Thursday’s European papers.

MERTENS EXIT FEE HAS PREM PAIR ON ALERT

Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly been alerted to the possibility of signing Napoli star Dries Mertens after details of his exit fee were published in the Italian media.

The Premier League duo have been linked with the Belgian star at various times over the past 12 months, but Napoli rewarded his fine form with an extended contract to 2020.

That appeared to signal the end of English interest in Mertens, but Calciomercato claims that the player’s exit clause has been set at a rather low €30million – a fee hardly likely to scare off potential suitors.

Mertens, 30, netted 28 goals in 35 appearances for Napoli in Serie A last season when the forward operated in a more central striking role following the sales of Manolo Gabbiadini and the injury to Arkadiusz Milik.

But with the player more adept at playing in a wide attacking role, United could yet pounce once again.

Officials from Manchester United were reported to have held transfer talks with Mertens prior to the player extending his Napoli deal.

MONACO TELL JUVENTUS, PSG, MAN UTD PRICE FOR FABINHO

Fabinho could be allowed to leave Monaco in January after the Brazilian midfielder once again expressed a desire to leave the defending Ligue 1 champions.

The player was heavily linked with both Manchester United and PSG this summer, but he eventually stayed put with Monaco instead cashing in on the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Ben Mendy.

Juventus, meanwhile, are the latest club to be linked with Fabinho and Italian publication Calciomercato claim Monaco have slapped a €60m price tag on the player.

United look unlikely to pursue the deal given their capture of Nemanja Matic and the form of Antonio Valencia at right-back, which will leave Juve and PSG to battle it out over his signature.

AND THE REST

AC Milan and Inter are interested in signing Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic and will do everything they can to sign him next summer (Sportal)

Inter are planning to sign Samir Handanovic to a contract extension to ward off interest from Liverpool (Calciomercato)

West Ham sent scouts to watch SPAL defender Francesco Vicari on Wednesday night ahead of a possible January swoop (Sport Mediaset)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has allocated £180million on new players in January and wants to sign one attacker and one defender on the back of their disappointing start to the season. Forwards Antoine Griezmann, Paulo Dybala and Timo Werner all in their sights, while Bayern Munich star David Alaba and Athletic Bilbao ace Aymeric Laporte are also reported targets (Don Balon)

Juventus would be powerless to prevent Dybala from leaving if he wants to seek pastures new, according to the club’s CEO Beppe Marotta (Premium Sports)

Roma striker Edin Dzeko wants a reunion with Wolfsburg in January (Bild)

Liverpool are once again being linked with a January move for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano. The French defender is in talks with the club over a new deal and raising his buy-out clause to £89m – but the Reds hope to sign him up before his new deal is inked (Kicker)

Chelsea made a deadline-day offer for Bayern Munich star Rafinha, while clubs in Italy and Spain also approached him, the defender has revealed (Bild)

Manchester City scouts were in attendance last night as Lazio suffered a 4-1 defeat to Napoli. City have been linked with a move for €70m-rated Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Calciomercato)

Arsenal will battle Borussia Dortmund for highly-rated Marseille defensive prospect Christopher Rocchia (Foot Mercato)

Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Sevilla have all joined Newcastle, Tottenham and Crystal Palace in the race to sign £17.5m-rated Besiktas star Cenk Tosun (Fanatik)

Manchester United have contacted the agent of Brazilian star Lucas Lima over a January move to Old Trafford, his representative has claimed (Haberturk)

Jeremy Mathieu claims Neymar quit Barcelona for PSG to give himself a chance to win the Ballon d’Or (EFE)

Barcelona’s record signing Ousmane Dembele has revealed he will be back “in two months” time after suffering a torn thigh muscle

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has admitted his club have held talks over a possible deal for Genoa’s teenage sensation Pietro Pellegri. The 16-year-old is also wanted by Milan, Chelsea and Manchester United (Premium Sports)

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has urged his side bringing Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes to the Bernabeu (Don Balon)

Former Chelsea and Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o has revealed that he wants to get into management when he finally hangs up his boots (Football Italia)