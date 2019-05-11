Mauricio Pochettino has demanded a huge salary from one club to leave Spurs, while Lionel Messi has forced one Barcelona star to leave, according to Saturday’s European papers.

MAN UTD HANDED MIDFIELDER BOOST

Manchester United have been dealt a boost in their hopes of signing Ivan Rakitic as the midfielder has asked to leave Barcelona, a report claims.

The Croatia midfielder, who almost left the Camp Nou last summer, has been linked with a move away from Catalonia once more despite having a contract with Barca until 2021.

Rakitic, who has been a key part of Ernesto Valverde’s midfield yet again this season, has been linked with a move to United in recent weeks with the Red Devils said to be considering a €75m bid.

Serie A giants Inter Milan have also been credited with interest, but it was recent claimed that Valverde has absolutely no intention of selling the player this summer, while the player also recently stated his desire to stay.

Now though, Don Balon claim that the situation has drastically changed, and Rakitic has performed a complete U-turn on that stance.

The signing of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax already made him consider his departure, the report states, however it is the actions of Lionel Messi which has apparently pushed him to leave.

Rakitic has reportedly accused Messi of ‘being a dictator’ and has criticised him for blocking transfers which would have clearly benefitted the team.

For his part, Rakitic also wanted a new deal with a pay increase which ‘seems to have been forgotten’, leaving him feeling ‘undervalued’ by the club and suspecting Messi has had a say in it.

Despite being 30 years old, the report claims that several big Europeans clubs ‘dream of having him in their ranks’ – with PSG listed as one of the interested clubs.

AND THE REST

Bale’s relationship with both Real Madrid fans and manager Zinedine Zidane is so fractured that it appears to be past the point of repair. (AS)

Barcelona have already secured a deal to sign Frenkie de Jong from Ajax this summer, but they could reportedly return for two more star men in Matthijs de Ligt and Donny van de Beek in a €135m double swoop. (Mundo Deportivo)

Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly been earmarked as Antonio Conte’s marquee signing if he takes charge at Inter this summer. (Tuttosport)

Manchester City will look to sign Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix, but only if they can sell Gabriel Jesus. (A Bola)

Neymar has changed his mind about remaining at Paris Saint-Germain for at least another season and now wishes to leave. (Le10 Sport)

Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente is set to leave the La Liga side in the summer, with a number of Premier League clubs interested in the 24-year-old Spaniard. (ESPN)

Arsenal are one of the clubs keen on singing Llorente. (AS – in Spanish)

Tottenham will make a €30million offer for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes in the next transfer window. (Sport)

Bayern Munich are still interested in signing Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea but will look for doctors to sign off on him before committing to a purchase. (Bild)

Juventus have reportedly identified Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement for manager Massimiliano Allegri. Pochettino has told Juventus he wants a €20million per year salary to take over as head coach next season. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United are interested in signing Swansea winger Daniel James. The 21-year-old Wales international has also attracted interest from Everton, Newcastle and Leeds. (ESPN)

Manchester City have told Wolverhampton Wanderers that they value Nicolas Otamendi at £25m. (AS)

Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy. (Marca)

Inter are eyeing a summer bid for Manchester City full-back Danilo, but will give Antonio Conte the final decision. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United ended their pursuit of Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt because of concerns over the centre-back’s weight. (ESPN)

Ex-Arsenal and current AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis wants to bring German defender Shkodran Mustafi to Italy. Gazidis brought Mustafi, 27, to Arsenal in 2016. (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid are eyeing a summer move for Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ex-Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri says he will step down as Roma manager at the end of the season. (Goal)

Reims attacker Remi Oudin is the subject of a three-way battle between Watford, Newcastle and Fiorentina. (L’Equipe)