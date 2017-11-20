Euro Paper Talk: Messi in Hazard plea; Real plot €70m United raid

A Manchester United man is back on Real Madrid’s radar, while Liverpool have been boosted in their efforts to re-sign Javier Mascherano, according to Monday’s European papers.

BARCELONA URGED TO SIGN HAZARD AFTER REAL MADRID DEVELOPMENT

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has reportedly advised Barcelona to move for Chelsea favourite Eden Hazard amid claims Real Madrid are no longer keen on the Belgian.

The former Lille man has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, but it’s suggested Real Madrid are ready to switch their attention to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian enjoyed a prolific start to life at Anfield.

And Messi hopes Real Madrid’s reported decision to abandon their interest in Hazard will open the door to Barcelona, who still have money to spend from Neymar’s world-record sale to PSG in the summer.

According to Don Balon, Messi has told the club that Chelsea star Hazard would perfectly compliment their strikeforce and would be better suited to playing alongside himself and Luis Suarez than Philippe Coutinho, in a slightly deeper role, would.

Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page.

Chelsea would battle hard to keep Hazard, but with the star Belgian often admitting Spanish football is a lure for him, they might find it hard to retain his services should Barcelona make a concrete move for his services.

Meanwhile, Don Balon claim Manchester City could make a move for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez after Messi objected to the Algerian joining Barcelona.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid are back in the market for Manchester United keeper David De Gea with a €70m offer in the pipeline (El Larguero, Cadena Ser)

Ernesto Valverde will use Nelson Semedo as an emergency centre-half alongside Samuel Umtiti after Gerard Pique picked up a fifth booking of the season. It’s claimed the Barcelona boss does not trust reported Liverpool target Javier Mascherano, with a January return to Anfield drawing closer (Don Balon)

Real Madrid target Harry Kane has said his goal is to play for Tottenham for his entire career (Bild)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been promised funds to sign three major superstars next summer and in an effort to keep him from PSG’s clutches (Sport)

Mourinho is also set for a January raid on Chelsea for winger Willian (Calciomercato)

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann amid fresh claims Barcelona have pulled out (Don Balon)

However, it’s also claimed Real Madrid are hatching a plan to sell Gareth Bale for £133m and use the cash to trigger Griezmann’s £90m release clause (Don Balon)

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva admits he is in regular contact with Philippe Coutinho and says he hopes his compatriot will “work with us” (Telefoot)

Vincenzo Montella’s status as AC Milan’s manager is, once again, in peril (Corriere dello Sport)

Former Spurs striker Mido claims Real Madrid are already on the trail of Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has reportedly had enough of being blamed for his club’s problems in front of goal this season and has pointed the finger elsewhere

Javier Pastore’s agent has said the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is interested in a move to Inter Milan (Calciomercato)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte appears to be Italy’s red-hot favourite to take over as national team coach, with their FA’s president describing him as “fire” (Gazetta dello Sport)