Euro Paper Talk: Midfielder dilemma as Man Utd present huge offer
Liverpool are ready to smash their record transfer to land a winger, while Manchester United are firmly in the hunt for a midfielder, according to Thursday’s European papers.
RABIOT FACES DECISION AS MAN UTD UP OFFER
The details of Manchester United’s contract offer to PSG rebel Adrien Rabiot have reportedly been revealed by a French source.
Rabiot has not played for the French champions since December after telling them he would not be interested in extending his contract, which expires next month.
The 24-year-old has been linked with a number of Europe’s top clubs including Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur – but recent speculation has suggested that United and Serie A giants Juventus are the two teams in pole position.
Recently, Rabiot himself admitted that a move to either Old Trafford or Juve appeals to him as they are ‘great clubs’, and now Soccer Link are claiming that both have tabled sizeable offers.
United are reportedly offering a salary of €8m-a-year plus a signing-on bonus of €10m, while the Bianconeri have matched that signing on bonus but are offering €500,000 less annual wages.
The 24-year-old was apparently looking for a €10m-a-year salary but could easily be tempted by a €2m reduction, but the report hints a stay at PSG is not completely out of the question.
Rabiot’s major issues were apparently with the former sporting director of the Parisians – Antero Henrique – who has since been replaced by Leonardo.
The report does go on to state that if a resolution is not found with PSG, then Rabiot prefers a move to Juve over the Red Devils, though it is also worth noting that the Serie A champions are pursuing other high-profile targets.
AND THE REST
Liverpool are willing to offer a whopping €150m (£133m) to bring Ousmane Dembele to Anfield. (Don Balon)
New Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is eager to keep Moise Kean at the club. (Calciomercato)
Manchester United have agreed a £55m fee with Crystal Palace for England Under-21 defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Record)
Atletico Madrid are expected to announce Joao Felix’s move to the club on Thursday. (Marca)
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been looking at houses in Barcelona, fuelling rumours the 27-year-old Brazil international is set to return to the Nou Camp. (Sport)
Discussion over the future of highly rated Spain youngster Dani Ceballos will be on the table when Milan and Real Madrid next meet. (Calciomercato)
Real Madrid have made a £115m offer for PSG’s Neymar and would add either Wales forward Gareth Bale or Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez to any deal. (Mundo Deportivo)
Valencia are in talks with Barcelona over a move for Rafinha. (Goal)
Bayern Munich are set to rival Manchester City in the race to sign 22-year-old Spain midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid. (AS)
Real Betis are expected to pay the release clause of Espanyol striker Borja Iglesias. (Mundo Deportivo)
Arsenal could make an offer for Saint-Etienne’s French defender William Saliba by the end of the week. (Yahoo Sport France)
Longtime Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran is a target of MLS expansion side Nashville SC. (ESPN)
Following the club’s sale to Rocco Commisso, Fiorentina are eyeing a move for SPAL’s Manuel Lazzarri. (Di Marzio)