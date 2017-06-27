Euro Paper Talk: Milan rule out Rodriguez; Calhanoglu price revealed

AC Milan look to be out of the running for a Manchester United target, while United are closing in on a striker and Barcelona are ready to bring back a former star, according to Tuesday’s European press.

MILAN OF RUNNING FOR MAN UNITED TARGET

Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez is highly unlikely to join AC Milan this summer, according to reports.

Although the Italian giants are still keen on the Colombian, Mundo Deportivo claims that the club’s hierachy are not prepared to match Real’s asking price, which could leave the door open for United to swoop.

Indeed, Milan have now turned their attentions to Hakan Calhanoglu of Bayer Leverkusen and Fiorentina’s Croatian star Nikola Kalinic as alternative, and cheaper options.

MAN UTD CLOSE IN ON MORATA SIGNING



Manchester United have reportedly all-but completed a deal to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata but an official announcement has been delayed.

Jose Mourinho is keen to bring in Morata as a straight replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but the concerns over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Real has put the deal on hold for the time being.

Reports on Diario Gol claim that the deal is actually done and dusted and that once Ronaldo confirms he is staying at the Bernabeu then 24-year-old Morata will make his switch to Old Trafford.

The Spain striker scored 20 goals for Real last season, despite not being a regular starter, and looks sure to be a big hit in England.

COSTA CONCERNED AS ATLETICO TARGET AUBAMEYANG

Diego Costa’s move from Chelsea to former club Atletico Madrid could reportedly be in jeopardy.

Costa is keen to quit Stamford Bridge after falling out with Blues boss Antonio Conte and favours a return to Atletico over the lucrative Chinese Super League.

Atletico cannot officially bring in any new players until their transfer ban comes to an end in January, but it is thought that Costa is more than happy to wait six months before playing under Diego Simeone again.

However, it would seem that Simeone has turned his attention to another striker after Don Balon claimed that the Atletico chief is keen on bringing in Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon forward, who is the same age as Costa at 28, banged in 31 goals for the Bundesliga giants last season and is thought that Simeone believes Atletico will have a better chance of challenging Real Madrid and Barcelona for the La Liga with Aubameyang leading the line rather than Costa.

AND THE REST

Barcelona will activate the €12m buy-back clause in Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu’s contract before June 30 (Sport)

Out-of-contract real Madrid defender Pepe is closing in on a move to PSG amid interest from Juventus and Besiktas (AS

Radja Nainggolan is tempted to join Manchester United although he has never denied that his main desire is to stay at Roma (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to steal Federico Bernardeschi from under Juventus’ noses (Tuttosport)

Henry Onyekuru’s agent is currently in negotiations with Everton on behalf of the Nigerian winger (Inside Futbol)

Turkish side Trabzonspor are in talks with Liverpool about signing Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva (Fotomac)



Bayer Leverkusen have slapped a €30m price-tag on AC Milan target Hakan Calhanoglu (Gazzetta)

Inter, Juventus and AC Milan are pushing to sign Genoa starlet Pietro Pellegri (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus have put talks to sign Bayern Munich star Douglas Costa on hold (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov wants to return to former club Lazio in the future (Il Messaggero)

Holland international Rick Karsdorp, a target for Arsenal and Manchester United, is in Italy to complete a €14million move to Roma (Calciomercato)



AC Milan are in talks with Fiorentina for Nikola Kalinic and the Croatian striker wants to join rossoneri (Calciomercato)

​Former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen is wanted by Serie A side Torino (Gazzetta)

​Sevilla have offered €28 million to sign Sampdoria star Luis Muriel (Gazzetta)



Inter Milan are close to signing Milan Skriniar, Borja Valero and Mamadou Coulibaly for a combined €28million (Tuttosport)

Rayo Vallecano are looking to re-sign Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga (AS)



Inter Milan’s Ever Banega is close to a return to Sevilla for €9 million (various)