AC Milan are poised to seal the signing of a top Arsenal target, while Barcelona and Juventus are in talks over a midfielder trade, according to Sunday’s European papers.

MILAN PLOT DEADLINE DAY RAID FOR GREMIO STAR

AC Milan are looking to strike where Arsenal failed and agree a deal for Gremio striker Everton Soares.

The Brazil forward was on Unai Emery’s list of transfer targets this summer, but a move never materialised with Arsenal instead signing Lille’s Nicolas Pepe in a deal that will cost £72m.

However, Everton now looks set to move to Milan, despite their initial €30m offer being rejected, reports Calciomercato.

The Italian outlet say Gremio rate the player at €35m and it’s thought a deal should be struck before the transfer window slams shut on Monday.

Milan had initially wanted Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid, but with that deal off the table, Sky Italia claim they moved for the Brazilian instead after also considering approaches for Memphis Depay, Christian Kouame and Mariano Diaz.

AND THE REST

Juventus want to sign Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona on transfer deadline day, with a swap deal for Emre Can – rated at €40m – on the cards. PSG and Bayern Munich are also keen on former Liverpool man Can (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid are ready to pay as much as €150m (£140m) – which would be a club record fee – for the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba (Diario Gol)

Sevilla are interested in a move for West Ham striker Javier Hernandez – rated at €8m – before the transfer window closes (Marca)

Atalanta have turned their attention towards Sevilla defender Simon Kjaer after terminating the contract of former Liverpool man Martin Skrtel over his poor fitness (Calciomercato)

Paulo Dybala has been told he won’t be leaving Juventus this summer – but the club’s transfer chief has refused to rule out a January move for the Tottenham and Manchester United target (various)

Ligue 1 champions PSG are reportedly interested in a shock move for Sevilla goal keeper Sergio Rico (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma are looking into the possible signings of Corinthians striker Matheus Vital, who is valued at €10m and AZ Alkmaar winger Oussama Idrissi (Il Messaggero)

Juventus are considering late deals for former player Medhi Benatia and Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng following the injury to Giorgio Chiellini (Tuttosport)

Neymar looks set to stay with PSG after the Ligue 1 giants refused to lower their valuation of the player (various)

Real Sociedad midfielder Asier Illarramendi is set for a spell on the sidelines with a broken bone in his leg (various)

Christian Eriksen has seen a move to PSG break down as a result – but Juventus, Real Madrid or Barcelona could yet swoop before Monday’s deadline (various)

Mauro Icardi now appears certain to stay with Inter Milan until January after interested parties failed to reach a deal. Atletico Madrid and Valencia had emerged as late suitors but a deal looks unlikely (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Reports are growing rapidly that Matteo Politano will join Fiorentina for €30m plus bonuses, Inter replacing him with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ante Rebic (Sky Italia)

Roma have accepted Spanish La Liga outfit Granada CF’s offer for veteran midfielder Maxime Gonalons (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bruno Fernandes has claimed that he agreed a deal with Tottenham this summer – but a move was blocked by Sporting Lisbon (GQ Portugal)