Euro Paper Talk: Milan in for Chelsea targets; €30m Messi deal

AC Milan have moved in to swoop a pair of reported Chelsea targets, while Lionel Messi has been offered a mega deal, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL BACK IN FOR NAPOLI TARGET INAKI WILLIAMS

Long-term Liverpool target Inaki Williams has emerged as a top target for Napoli this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The 22-year-old Athletic Club forward is wanted by a host of Europe’s top clubs but Corriere dello Sport claims Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already opened negotiations over a £40m deal for the player.

However, with Jurgen Klopp a long-term admirer of the player, and amid reports on Tuesday morning suggesting Philippe Coutinho had agreed a move to Barcelona, the Reds are widely expected to come back in for the Spain star.

Klopp was expected to spent the vast chunk of his transfer warchest on improving his defence, with Virgil van Dijk and Michael Keane both targets.

However, with the Reds holding out for a £76million fee for Coutinho, Klopp could bring in both defenders AND Williams for a £40million cash adjustment.

BARCELONA BATTLE JUVENTUS FOR DI MARIA

He may have flattered to deceive during a disappointing season at Manchester United, but Angel Di Maria seems to be a man in demand this summer.

French newspaper Le 10 Sport claims both Barcelona and Juventus have contacted PSG in a bid to sign the Argentina winger.

The former Real Madrid winger joined United in 2014 for a then-British record £59.7million, but joined PSG a year later for around £44million after struggling to make an impact.

The player has featured 40 times for PSG this season, scoring 13 times, but it’s claimed they could cash in on him now, while he’s on the right side of 30 and following the capture of Julian Draxler in January.

Di Maria would cost around £40m and further reports in Italy suggest Barcelona are the favourites to land him with the player sharing a close friendship with compatriots Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano.

AND THE REST

Antonio Rudiger: Wanted by Man Utd

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger is available this summer for £34m amid reported interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich. Pep Guardiola reportedly sees the German centre-back as a long-term successor to injury prone Vincent Kompany at the heart of the City defence (Bild)

Manchester United have reportedly offered Joel Pereira, who is on loan with Belenenses a new contract. (O Jogo)

Barcelona have offered Lionel Messi a stunning new deal, worth €30million a season (Fichajes)

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny is wanted by Napoli this summer with his loan at Roma set to come to an end (Corriere dello Sport)

Federico Bernardeschi: In demand

Fiorentina are yet to reach an agreement with Italian striker Federico Bernardeschi on a new contract at the club – opening the door on a possible move to either Inter Milan or Chelsea (Gazetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid defender Pepe, 34, is closing in on a summer move to PSG. The Portugal centre-back is out of contract next month and is unlikely to stay at Real Madrid, having failed to agree a new deal at the Bernabeu (El Larguero)

Lionel Messi will wait until the end of the season to sign his new contract at Barcelona. The Argentina superstar’s new contract will tie him to the La Liga champions until 2022, while he will earn around €30m a year after tax (TV3)

Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez has agreed a move to Milan this summer. The left-back had been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea in the past (Sky Italia)

After reaching an agreement on a contract with Ricardo Rodriguez, AC Milan and Wolfsburg have almost agreed a fee for the left-back (Kicker)

Aubameyang will certainly leave BVB this summer, with PSG a possible destination, but AC Milan more likely (RMC)

Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer – a reported target for Chelsea – has emerged as one of AC Milan’s main priorities this summer (Fanatik)

Sevilla have reached an agreement for Everton and Tottenham target Sandro Ramirez. The 21-year-old has netted 14 goals in 28 La Liga outings, but can move this summer for just €6million thanks to a clause in his contract (Canal Sur Radio)

Roma have put AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella on the shortlist to replace Luciano Spalletti (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan have “other priorities” than Luiz Gustavo in the summer transfer market despite meeting his agent (TMW)

The agent of Atalanta right-back Andrea Conti has admitted his client would be happy to move to AC Milan