Euro Paper Talk: Brazil ace to snub United; Turks eye Villa man

Liverpool could be about to miss out on a midfield target, while Juventus are reportedly weighing up a summer move for a Barcelona legend, according to Tuesday’s European media.

MILAN ENTER RACE FOR LIVERPOOL TARGET

Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes, who has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool, is reportedly wanted by AC Milan.

The 22-year-old, who joined Roma from Boca Juniors after a brief spell at Chievo, was loaned out to Empoli last season but has impressed for the Giallorossi this term and has been strongly tipped to make a move to the Premier League.

However, according to a report in Calciomercato, the Argentinian is now a major target for Milan and negotiations over his move could start as early next week.

JUVE TARGET BARCELONA LEGEND

Serie A champions Juventus are reportedly pondering a move for Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta this summer.

The 32-year-old’s contract is due to expire next summer and he has yet to agree to a new deal with the Catalans.

The Spain star even admitted recently that he wouldn’t ‘stay for the sake of staying at Barcelona’, as reported in Calciomercato.

That news has alerted a Juventus side, who are due to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final early next month, and are certainly not resting on their laurels as they bid to improve an already impressive squad.

Barca, meanwhile, are set for a summer of change, with head coach Luis Enrique moving on after three years in charge at the Nou Camp.

AND THE REST

Besiktas star Anderson Talisca is ready to snub Manchester United and stay in Turkey (Ajanspor)

Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe insists he will not be “forced” to go anywhere this summer (beIN SPORTS)

Inter Milan are to make a summer move for Roma star Antonio Rudiger, who is also a target for Chelsea (Corriere della Sera)

Napoli are chasing Manchester City free agents Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta (Il Mattino)

Atletico Madrid want to sign Monaco and Brazil player Fabinho, who has been strongly linked with a move to Man City (Marca)

Real Madrid won’t stop striker Alvaro Morata from leaving this summer (Cadena SER)



Fiorentina are set to make a move for West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang (La Nazione)

Juventus are set to renew their interest with in Manchester United and AC Milan target Keita Balde Diao



Barcelona are set to re-sign Gerard Deulofeu for €12 million from Everton

Juventus are preparing to renew the contract of much sought-after left-back Alex Sandro (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke is set to commit his long-term future to the club (Football Espana)



Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres will stay at Atletico Madrid for another year and could be first choice if the club’s transfer ban is not lifted (AS)

Roma have joined AC Milan in the race for Atalanta attacker Alejandro Gomez (Tuttosport)

Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam is on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain this summer (L’Equipe)

Fenerbahce want to sign Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia on loan (Fotospor)

Leicester City are working on a deal to sign former Arsenal target Samuel Chukwueze from his Nigerian club Diamond Academy (allnigeriasoccer)

