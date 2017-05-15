Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool eye Barca squad star; £68m City bid

Monaco have rejected a £68m offer for Kylian Mbappe, Liverpool are keen on a €30m deal for a Barcelona midfielder, while Arsenal will battle Manchester City to sign a Juventus talent, according to Monday’s European press.

MONACO REJECT £68M MBAPPE OFFER

Monaco are reported to have rejected the first concrete offer for Kylian Mbappe.

The much-lauded France striker, 18, has won an army of admirers this season following his breakthrough into the Monaco side, and has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

However, French radio station RMC Sports claims the opening bid for the striker has actually come in from Manchester City, against whom Mbappe starred during their Champions League campaign.

The station claims City’s opening bid was for £68million, which would represent a world-record fee for a teenager.

With the transfer window not yet open until July 1, it was likely a very easy decision for Monaco to reject the alleged approach, with the player expected to fetch up to €110m if and when he does leave.

Reports in Spain have suggested Real Madrid are weighing up a move for Mbappe, while the player admits he will decide upon his future at the end of the season.

LIVERPOOL CLOSE IN ON DEAL FOR BARCELONA’S RAFINHA

Liverpool are favourites to sign Brazil midfielder Rafinha this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo claim the Reds have made an enquiry to Barcelona about the midfielder’s availability and amid claims he could be allowed to leave for a fee of around €30million.

And it’s suggested Rafinha, 24, would be open to the move after failing to claim a regular shirt at the Nou Camp, where he has been restricted to just 18 appearances in La Liga this season.

The paper also suggests Juventus and Arsenal are keen. However, it’s believed the player favours a move to Anfield, where he could link up with fellow Brazilians Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho, as he bids to resurrect his career ahead of the World Cup next summer.

Rafinha, who spent time on loan with Celta Vigo during the 2013/14 season, has won just two caps for Brazil, but believes he could get into the squad if he gets regular minutes under his belt next season.

ARSENAL BATTLE MAN CITY FOR JUVENTUS WING BACK

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro, according to reports in Italy.

Tuttosport believes the Gunners are ready to submit a €40million offer for the 26-year-old Brazilian, as they look to make the most of the new three-man defensive formation Arsene Wenger has deployed in recent weeks.

Sandro has also been heavily linked with Manchester City in recent weeks, and while there is few suggestions Juventus would cash in on the star, they could look to maximise a sale should the two English rivals go head to head.

AND THE REST

Inter Milan want Mauricio Pochettino to be their new manager after failing to persuade Antonio Conte (Sky Italia)

Agent Mino Raiola will sit down with AC Milan chiefs later this week in a bid to thrash out a new deal for Gianluigi Donnarumma. However, if the club’s Chinese owners don’t meet their demands, the player will ask to leave the club and spark a huge transfer scramble – with Manchester United among the favourites (Gazetta dello Sport)

England goalkeeper Joe Hart has been heavily criticised in the Italian press after conceding five goals in Saturday’s heavy home defeat to Napoli and there are now serious doubts a move will become permanent this summer (various)

Milan coach Vincenzo Montella will stay in charge of the club next season, with the club’s new Chinese owners look to bring stability (Gazetta dello Sport)

Manchester United, Chelsea and Roma target Franck Kessie is close to make an about turn on a move to the Italian capital from Atalanta and now looks close to agreeing to join AC Milan (Gazetta dello Sport)

Roma will rival West Ham to sign Pablo Zabaleta after it was confirmed he would be leaving Manchester City on a free transfer (Gazetta dello Sport)