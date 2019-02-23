Euro Paper Talk: Monchi moves to bring two top Ligue 1 stars to Arsenal

Arsenal have plans to bring in two talented Ligue 1 attackers this summer, while Real Madrid have launched a cheeky approach for a Manchester United star, according to Saturday’s European papers.

ARSENAL MAKE PLANS TO SIGN LIGUE 1 DUO

Incoming Arsenal director of football Monchi (see Paper Talk for the full story on that one!) already has the groundwork in place to sign two top Ligue 1 based stars, according to reports in France.

Spaniard Monchi is tipped to join Arsenal as sporting director this summer where he will get full control over transfers – and it seems he already has the wheels in motion to strengthen the Gunners’ squad.

According to Le10 Sport, Arsenal are favourites to land Lille hotshot Nicolas Pepe in a near €50m deal. The Ivorian has enjoyed a stellar season for high-flying Lille, with both PSG and Bayern Munich also plotting moves.

However, it is Gunners who are, what is described as “well positioned” to bring the player to Emirates Stadium this summer.

And Arsenal’s spending won’t stop there, with Mercato365 claiming club scouts watched Marcus Thuram in action for Gungamp on Wednesday night.

The son of France legend Lilian, Marcus Thuram has impressed after netting 11 goals in 25 games for the struggling side. Another attacker tipped for a bright future, Thuram is able to play across the frontline and his versatility is thought to have impressed both Monchi and Unai Emery.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid are confident they can sign Marcus Rashford this summer after launching an opening €80m bid for his services (Don Balon)

Newcastle United are interested in signing Brazilian striker Joelinton this summer. The Hoffenheim striker has a €60m exit clause in his deal (Kicker)

Inter’s general manager Beppe Marotta has stated the club are hopeful of being able to soon make the signing of Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin ‘official’ (Sky Italia)

FC Porto have temporarily suspended star defender Eder Militao – a target for Manchester United and Liverpool – after he was caught partying until 5am (Record)

Barcelona are seriously considering a move for Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak is set to sign a lucrative new deal which will see his release clause rise to an incredible £174m (AS)

Roma will find it hard to retain the services of Cengiz Under this summer if one of Bayern Munich, Chelsea or Arsenal make significant bids for his services (La Repubblica)

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has revealed he opted to return to the club last summer ahead of a proposal from Real Madrid (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are in the process of piecing together their plans to lure Eden Hazard away from Chelsea (AS)

Adrien Rabiot is reported to have replaced his own mother as his agent in order to secure a huge summer transfer away from Paris Saint-Germain (Sport)

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars hopes to land Manchester United’s Timothy Fosu-Mensah when Matthijs de Ligt leaves the club (De Telegraaf)

A change in the manager at Juventus could help the Italian giants secure a stunning reunion with Paul Pogba (TMW)

Sergio Rico has clarified he wants to remain at Premier League club Fulham, where he is currently on a season-long loan deal from Sevilla (Sky Sports)

Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar has been linked with Manchester United but says he is close to signing a new contract with Italian club Inter Milan (Calciomercato)