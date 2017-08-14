Euro Paper Talk: Morata unhappy at Chelsea; Arsenal eye £72m Real star

Arsenal are being tipped to activate a £72m release clause for a Real Madrid star, while Alvaro Morata is already feeling the heat at Chelsea, according to Monday’s European papers.

ARSENAL TO ACTIVATE ASENSIO RELEASE CLAUSE

Arsenal are ready to pay the £72million required to sign Marco Asensio, according to reports in Spain.

The Gunners are understood to have made the 21-year-old a possible transfer target this summer and Asensio now wants assurances from Zinedine Zidane that he will be a regular starter for Los Blancos this season.

Spanish media outlet Diario Gol states that Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is ready to activate his exit clause to bring him to the Emirates. However, the portal reckons Asensio could simply use Arsenal’s interest as a bartering tool to get an improved deal at the Bernabeu.

The player scored 10 goals in 38 appearances last season, but is understood to still be on a youth team player’s salary in the Spanish capital and could use the reported interest in him from Arsenal to accelerate negotiations.

MORATA WARNS REAL STARS OVER PREMIER LEAGUE MOVE

Alvaro Morata is already feeling unsettled in London and regrets quitting Real Madrid for Chelsea, according to claims in the Spanish media.

The player came off the bench to score his first goal for the Blues on Saturday but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 3-2 defeat to Burnley.

However, it seems the player is already pining for life in Spain and Morata has reportedly been in touch with his former teammates at Real Madrid and told them that the grass isn’t always greener.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol claim he is feeling the heat from the English media and confessed to his former Bernabeu teammates via Whatsapp he is unhappy.

Morata admitted last week in an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca he was feeling the pressure of his big-money move.

“I admit it’s a very important amount but I have the personality to play calmly and to stay on my path,” he said.

“I’ve only had two pre-season games, 15 minutes officially and a missed penalty, and they’re already killing me, so I know what’s ahead.

Morata moved from Real Madrid this summer window for a club record of £70m.

REDS WANT MEYER TO REPLACE COUTINHO

Liverpool have lined up Schalke midfielder Max Meyer as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, according to reports.

The Reds are getting ready for the Brazilian’s departure after he handed in a transfer request on Friday ahead of their first match of the Premier League season.

And Jurgen Klopp is likely to have plenty of money to spend if Coutinho does leave the club with a fee in excess of £100million likely to be on the way from Barcelona.

Reports in Bild and the Daily Mirror claim that a bid of £60million has been lodged for Lorenzo Insigne of Napoli and that if that fails then they will turn their attentions towards Meyer.

Coutinho would have been playing in midfield for the Reds this season and Meyer is a player more used to that position than Insigne, who is an inside forward – suggesting the Schalke man would be a better replacement.

The reports continue by saying that Klopp is a big fan of Meyer and attempted to sign the Germany international when he was manager of Borussia Dortmund.

INTER WANT DARMIAN IF THEY MISS OUT ON PSG STAR

Inter Milan will turn their attentions to Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian if they fail in a bid to land Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier, according to reports.

Calciomercato claims that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has ‘earmarked’ in the event that they are unable to do a deal for their preferred target.

Reports have previously suggested that Aurier had agreed a five-year deal at United, however a ban from entering the UK still applies to the defender after he was charged with assault on a Paris nightclub bouncer.

It is understood that Aurier would ideally want a move to the Premier League but if his travel ban is upheld then he may have to settle for a future elsewhere.

And Darmian seems happy to stay put, he recently told the Manchester Evening News.”I’m pleased that Manchester United consider me to be off the market, just as I’m pleased by the interest of Italian clubs.

“In any case, there was never anything concrete, so there’s no point talking about the transfer market. I see myself at Manchester United, I’m happy here.”

