Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd reserve shirt number for £131m superstar signing; Juve enforcer drops £33m Arsenal hint

Manchester United have warned a major star could be on his way if they bring in a £131m superstar this summer, while Arsenal and Chelsea have been given hope of landing Juventus favourites this summer, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

RONALDO DEAL LIKELY TO SPELL THE END OF ALEXIS SANCHEZ AT UNITED

The silly season appears to be in full swing and the latest reports from Spain suggest a major transfer coup could be on the cards at Manchester United.

According to the claims in Don Balon, United boss Jose Mourinho is growing in confidence of a €150million (£131m) swoop to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford this summer.

It’s suggested Ronaldo is ready to call time on his record-breaking time in LaLiga with Real Madrid, where this season he enjoyed a fifth Champions League success of his glittering career.

And according to the report, a return to Old Trafford for Ronaldo would spell bad news for Alexis Sanchez, with the Spanish outlet claiming Mourinho has handed the underperforming Chilean a transfer ultimatum.

Apparently, Sanchez has been told that Ronaldo’s signing will mean Sanchez will have to sacrifice his No 7 shirt and his place in the United side; with failure to accept either likely to lead to his sale! (Yes, we know how silly this sounds!)

Mourinho insists no player can ever be guaranteed a shirt or a place at Manchester United, but it’s claimed he would make an exception for Ronaldo – should the Portuguese superstar agree to make a return.

Despite turning 34 next season, Mourinho believes United’s attack would pose much more of a threat with Ronaldo in its ranks, with Alexis having netted just three goals from his 18 appearances for the club so far.

The report concludes that Sanchez is far from happy at news of Ronaldo’s imminent return and could seek to leave anyway just a matter of months after arriving in one of the most talked about transfers in recent years.

AND THE REST

Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia has refused to rule out a £33m move to Arsenal this summer after being questioned about his future (Il Bianconero)

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has hinted at a possible move to Premier League giants Chelsea (TNT Sports)

Former Real Madrid captain and assistant coach Fernando Hierro has joined the shortlist to become the club’s new manager (AS)

Juventus plan to hold new deal talks with Alex Sandro next week as they bid to keep the €60m wing-back out of Manchester United’s clutches (Corriere dello Sport)

Antoine Griezmann has admitted he is “not yet decided” on whether or not he should remain at Atletico Madrid this summer (AS)

Getafe have agreed a deal to sign Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles, whose contract at Goodison will expire at the end of the month (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan are ready to meet Tottenham’s €30m asking price for Mousa Dembele and will make their final choice on whether to sign him after scouting him in Wednesday’s Belgium v Egypt friendly (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio says he cannot ever imagine playing without Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu (Marca)

Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro has been approached over a move to St Etienne (L’Equipe)

Bayer Leverkusen are ready to allow Liverpool, Arsenal and Napoli target Bernd Leno leave the Bundesliga club this summer if his €28m release clause is met (Bild)

Ajax stars Justin Kluivert and Hakim Ziyech are on the brink of agreeing moves to Roma (Calciomercato)

Villarreal have reached a €20m agreement for in-demand Angers striker and Cameroon international Karl Toko Ekambi (France Football)

Parma are planning the shock signing of Peter Crouch from Stoke ahead of their return to life in Serie A (Calciomercato)

Lyon have agreed to let €60m Liverpool target Nabil Fekir move on this summer after lining up Houssem Aouar as his replacement in the side (SFR Sport)

Jasper Cillessen said he could be open to a move the Premier League, but only if Barcelona told him they do not want him to stay at the Nou Camp (Fox Sports)

AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli has extended his contract until 2022 amid interest from Italian champions Juventus

Sergio Ramos has had his say following the furore in the aftermath of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid (Marca)