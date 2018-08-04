Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is refusing to give up on a €60m Real Madrid star, while Lazio are emerging as serious rivals to Liverpool for a goalscoring midfielder, according to Saturday’s European papers.

MOURINHO NOT WILLING TO GIVE UP ON KOVACIC

Jose Mourinho is planning to launch a fresh appeal to Mateo Kovacic to convince him to join Manchester United, claim reports in Spain.

It was claimed earlier this week that United had had a €60m offer for the Croatian midfielder accepted by Real Madrid – only for the player to “humiliate” Mourinho by turning his back on a move to Old Trafford.

However, Don Balon claims the player remains unmoved by reported setback and will approach Kovacic again to convince him he can become a key player under his Manchester United regime and of the role he will have to play in the side.

It’s suggested Mourinho sees Kovacic as an ideal long-term replacement for Michael Carrick after deciding that Lazio schemer Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is simply too pricey.

Meanwhile, Tuttosport believes United face serious competition for Kovacic in the shape of both Chelsea and AC Milan, with the latter looking to bring the former Inter Milan man back to Serie A.

AND THE REST

Lazio are ready to rival Liverpool for Aaron Ramsey after the Serie A outfit outlined the Arsenal man as a potential replacement for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Calciomercato)

Man Utd may explore the possibility of re-signing Adnan Januzaj if they lose Anthony Martial, while Leicester City are also rumoured to be keen. However, Real Sociedad are determined to hold out of for his €60m exit clause (Sport)

Leonardo Bonucci snubbed offers from Man Utd and PSG to re-sign for Juventus this week (Corriere dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid are determined to sign Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi after negotiations for AC Milan’s Nikola Kalinic were said to be on the verge of collapse (L’Equipe)

Manchester United are closing on the signing of Yerry Mina with a fee of £35m close to being agreed with Barcelona (Mundo Deportivo)

Rayo Vallecano have held talks over a deal to sign former Paris Saint-Germain attacker Hatem Ben Arfa (L’Equipe)

Juventus star Miralem Pjanic is set to sign a contract extension with Juventus after rejecting an approach from Chelsea (Calciomercato)

Napoli are close to signing Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa on loan from Standard Liege with an option to buy (Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno)

PSG and Adrien Rabiot have put talks over a contract extension on hold, despite wanting to keep the midfielder (L’Equipe)

Martin Montoya has told Valencia that he wants to leave the club to join fellow La Liga side Real Betis (Marca)

Galatasaray want to sign defender Hector Moreno from Real Sociedad, just eight months after he joined the Spanish club (Tuttomercatoweb)

Chelsea are getting impatient with Bernard as they look to close a deal for the Brazilian free agent (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Marko Pjaca’s loan move from Juventus to Fiorentina is set to be completed within the coming days (Calciomercato)

Napoli are hoping to beat Southampton to the signature of Lille defender Kevin Malcuit (Sky Sport 24)

Serie A giants Roma have identified Tottenham target Tanguy Ndombele as an alternative to Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Parma are to hold talks with Mino Raiola over a deal for Mario Balotelli. Borussia Dortmund and Juventus also remain keen after a move to Marseille fell through (La Stampa)