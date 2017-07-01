Euro Paper Talk: Mourinho requests Kovacic deal; Moreno to Roma?

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, while Roma eye a Liverpool left-back, according to today’s European papers.

Roma target Liverpool left-back

Roma are ready to enter the race to sign Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno after Napoli had a bid rejected, according to reports in Italy.

Corriere dello Sport claims that Roma are keen to take the defender to the Italian capital after Moreno’s name cropped up during discussions over Mohamed Salah’s transfer to Anfield.

It is understood that Moreno will be allowed to leave Merseyside if the Reds receive a suitable bid for his services with James Milner having a solid season at left-back in 2016-17.

The report adds that there is expected to be further interest from Napoli despite the club having a recent bid rejected for the 24-year-old.

One in, one out at Man United

Real Madrid are edging closer to the signing of David de Gea from Manchester United with the likelihood of Alvaro Morata heading in the other direction, according to reports.

Don Balon claims that once the Morata deal has been tied up then Real will be able to put all their efforts into finalising a move for De Gea.

The report suggests that Real president Florentino Perez is letting Morata leave to United in a cut-price deal in a hope that the Red Devils might be more willing to part with De Gea.

With separate reports today suggesting that Jose Mourinho could move for Manchester City keeper Joe Hart if they lost the Spaniard to the La Liga champions.

Don Balon continues by claiming that De Gea, whose move to Real in 2015 broke down late on, would be Perez’s dream signing.

And the rest…

Federico Bernardeschi: In demand

Chelsea target Federico Bernardeschi is expected to complete a move to Juventus in a £35m (€40m) deal plus a player – likely to be Stefano Sturaro or Tomas Rincon. (Corriere dello Sport)

Tottenham Hotspur target Suso is available for £26m (€30m) but is keen to stay at AC Milan. However, reports suggest that Roma and Napoli will be on alert with news that the winger may not fit in with head coach Vincenzo Montella’s plans for the season. (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli playmaker Jorginho was the subject of a £15m bid from Arsenal, but the offer has been rebuffed. And the 25-year-old is not for sale, according to reports. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel is reportedly closing in on a £16m (€18m) move to former Premier League champions Leicester City, according to reports. (Sportitalia)

Atletico Madrid remain ahead in the race for Chelsea striker Diego Costa, with the clubs just needing to agree a fee. (AS)

Reports suggest Everton have offered £17m (€20m) for Sampdoria’s Luis Muriel which may have scuppered Sevilla’s chances of signing the Colombian. (Marca)

Barcelona have joined in the race for Sporting Gijon centre-back Jorge Mere. The Spain under-21 international has a £13m (€15m) release clause. (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal look set to sign Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette with the France international expected to move this weekend or early next week. (L’Equipe)

Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy has his heart set on a move to Manchester City, where he would join former team-mate Bernardo Silva. (L’Equipe)

Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez is a transfer target for Tottenham and West Ham United. (Bild)

Jose Mourinho has made a request that Manchester United’s transfer brokers look to do a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic. (Diario Madrista)