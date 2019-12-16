Jose Mourinho has green-lighted a €50m Tottenham approach for a pair of highly-rated Ligue 1 stars, while Man Utd could miss out to Leicester for a Juventus star, according to Monday’s European papers.

TOTTENHAM READY MOVES FOR HIGHLY-RATED LILLE DUO

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has signalled the go-ahead for the club to launch January raids for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder has earned rave reviews for his dominating displays in Ligue 1 this season, having also caught the eye in the Champions League, despite his side finishing bottom of their group.

And having watched him on several occasions in recent weeks, Le 10 Sport claims Spurs are ready to submit a bid for the star, in an effort to get ahead of their rivals, with Inter Milan and Manchester United also said to be watching the player closely.

But Mourinho and Tottenham believe they will have the race to land Soumare – rated in the €30m bracket – due to the Portuguese’s relationship with compatriot and close friend Luis Campos, who works as the Ligue 1 club’s sporting director.

The report claims Lille haven’t decided at this stage whether to accept Tottenham’s proposal or not, though it’s reported they could secure the deal by allowing the player – tipped as a contender to force his way into the France squad ahead of Euro 2020 – to spend the remainder of the season back on loan with his current employers.

Spurs, however, won’t stop there either and are also reported to be in the running to sign Soumare’s teammate, striker Victor Osimhen.

Mourinho is looking for more options in attack in a bid to keep Harry Kane fresh and in Osimhen, who can play as a central striker or in the wider roles, the €20m-rated man could prove an option, reports Jeunes Footeux.

The 20-year-old Nigeria international has 11 goals in 20 appearances for Lille so far this season having netted 20 times in 31 games while on loan with Charleroi last term.

AND THE REST

Leicester have submitted a €30m bid to Juventus for Manchester United defensive target Merih Demiral (Nicolo Schira)

Juventus are in talks with PSG over a swap deal that would see Man Utd targets Leandro Parades trade places with Emre Can (Gazzetta dello Sport)

PSG have identified Tottenham forward Heung-min Son as the man they want to replace Neymar and are willing to break the bank to sign the South Korean (Don Balon)

Chelsea are in the running to sign Bordeaux’s English-born Nigerian striker Josh Maja, who is rated at around the €25m mark (90.min.com)

Napoli have offered Arsenal €30m for midfielder Lucas Torreira amid claims he is desperate to return to Serie A (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona and Juventus will go head to head for the signing of N’Golo Kante from Chelsea this summer amid claims he wants to test himself in another country (El Desmarque)

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has challenged his side to win the La Liga title ahead of their crunch El Clasico clash against Barcelona (Marca)

Atletico Madrid are considering a surprise €35m January move for Torino captain Andrea Belotti in January (Calciomercato)

Espanyol have emerged as the latest side to be linked with a January move for unsettled Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz (Mundo Deportivo)

Sevilla are interested in signing Roma winger Cengiz Under in January, with the Turk previously a target for Arsenal and Tottenham (ABC de Sevilla)

Genk midfielder Sander Berge, a reported target for Liverpool, has said that he would be willing to talk to teams interested in his signature, but only if the “right” club makes a sensible approach (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Atletico Madrid forward Nikola Kalinic is in line for a January move to Fiorentina, following a troubled loan spell at Roma (Mundo Deportivo)

Bayern Munich players have urged the club to sign former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, who is on loan from Barcelona, on a permanent basis after the Brazilian match-winning display against Werder Bremen on Saturday (Bild)

AC Milan’s hierarachy are growing frustrated with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s delay in making a decision regarding his next club (Calciomercato)

In-bound Liverpool signing Takumi Minamino appears to have played his final match for Red Bull Salzburg after missing their 2-2 draw with Hartberg on Saturday – the club’s final match before a two-month winter break (various)

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is still on the radar of La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid ahead of the transfer window (Sport)

Real Madrid are continuing to monitor Valencia winger Ferran Torres, 19, ahead of a possible swoop (AS)

Chelsea could consider re-signing Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo as Barcelona express an interest in the winger (Sport)

Lorenzo Pellegrini wants teammate Alessandro Florenzi to remain a Roma player after January, amid links with the likes of Fiorentina and Tottenham (RAI Sport)