Euro Paper Talk: Mourinho selects £133m man as answer for Man Utd

Serie A giants Juventus are set to battle Liverpool and Chelsea for a young Italy star, while Manchester United have once again been linked with a €150m Atletico Madrid ace in Tuesday’s European papers.

MOURINHO DREAMS OF €150M MIDFIELDER MOVE

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is dreaming of a move for an Atletico Madrid star in January, according to reports.

Mundo Deportivo recently stated that Barcelona could re-sign Spain international midfielder Saul Niguez should he decide that he wants to move on from Atletico in the near future.

The 23-year-old – who netted against England in their UEFA Nations League win at Wembley – told Radio Nacional Espana of his desire to retire with the Rojiblancos.

“That’s why I signed a long-term contract,” Saul stated.

“That’s my intention, to be at Atletico Madrid all my life, but in the world of football you never know.

“For me, yes [I want to retire at Atletico], but maybe I have a bad couple of years and then they grow to not love me anymore.”

However, French outlet Sports.fr claim that Mourinho is ‘under the spell’ of Saul as he looks to add balance and creativity to his midfield.

However, they go on to state that the “Special One” will have to be ‘very persuasive to dislodge the player from Atletico Madrid’.

Saul has a contract with the LaLiga giants until June 2026, and has a a release clause in the deal estimated at €150million.







AND THE REST

James Rodriguez is set for talks with Bayern Munich over his future amid interest from Juventus (Bild)

Juventus are keen on Fiorentina pair Federico Chiesa and Nikola Milenkovic, both of whom have been linked with moves to the Premier League (Calciomercato)

Loris Karius could return to Liverpool in January with Besiktas looking to cancel his loan deal early, with the Turkish giants keen on a loan move for Divock Origi (Fotomac)

Agent of Napoli skipper Marek Hamsik has said that the player has had offers from three clubs in the past.

Real Madrid have hijacked Inter Milan’s move for River Plate midfielder Ezequiel Palacios by placing a €20m bid (Calciomercato)

Galatasaray have surged ahead of Leeds in the race to sign Kasimpasa forward Mbaye Diagne (Fanatik)

RB Leipzig are monitoring Everton’s Ademola Lookman after the young winger spent time on loan with the club last season (Goal)

PSG striker Edinson Cavani will need to take a pay cut if he’s to secure a transfer away from the club (Le10 Sport)

Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay insists he can handle reported interest from Liverpool

Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana is a transfer target for Spurs (Voetbal International)

Stephan El Shaarawy has been offered a new deal by Roma amid interest from the Premier League (Calciomercato)

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is open to a move to Manchester United (Sky Italia)

Real Madrid’s players want either Michael Laudrup or Guti to take over (OK Diario)

