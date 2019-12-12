Jose Mourinho is set to get his hands on two long-term targets in a double €65m January coup at Tottenham, while a simmering row could push Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe out at PSG, according to Thursday’s European papers.

MOURINHO REPORTEDLY SET TO BRING DUO TO TOTTENHAM

Tottenham have been named as main suitors for James Rodriguez, with Jose Mourinho finally set to get his hands on the Colombian playmaker.

Mourinho was strongly linked with the Real Madrid star while Manchester United boss, but the player – who had a starring role in the 2014 World Cup – opted instead to move to Bayern Munich on a two-year loan.

Now back at the Bernabeu, Rodriguez was initially given the chance to stake a claim in Zinedine Zidane’s plans again, but a medial collateral ligament injury has limited his chances and the Colombian has not played for the club since October 22.

And with Real Madrid desperate to rid their squad of deadwood ahead of a heavy year of spending in 2020, Spanish TV channel El Chiringuito, via Calciomercato, has listed Spurs as the major suitors for the 28-year-old.

It’s claimed Real will allow Rodriguez to move on for as little as €40m and with Tottenham seeking a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who the club hope to sell in January with the Dane’s contract winding down, it seems Mourinho is ready to use his contacts to get a deal for the Real man over the line.

Napoli have also been mentioned as suitors for Rodriguez after almost signing him in the summer, but reports in Spain reckon it is Tottenham who look most the most likely destination.

Mourinho’s January spending won’t stop there, either, with reports in Italy suggesting Roma are ready to cash in on unsettled right-back Alessandro Florenzi.

The player has been frozen out at the capital club and the player is looking to move on to keep his Euro 2020 hopes alive.

Calciomercato claims Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Tottenham are in the running to sign him, with Mourinho in the hunt for a new right-back following the decision to let Kieran Trippier move to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Florenzi was on the club’s radar earlier in the summer with Mauricio Pochettino considering a move for the player prior to his dismissal.

It’s reported Roma are seeking a fee of around €25million.

AND THE REST

Kylian Mbappe will lodge a complaint with PSG’s hierarchy over his treatment from coach Thomas Tuchel, fuelling speculation the Liverpool and Real Madrid target is seeking to move on (L’Equipe)

Manchester United have been told that Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez will cost €150m (£126.8m) if they want to sign him in January (Goal)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has dismissed rumours that Luka Jovic could leave the club in January amid links to Man Utd and insists his form can improve with more game time at the club (Marca)

Manchester City are reportedly already preparing for life after boss Pep Guardiola, who could even depart the club next summer, and are actively drawing up a list of replacements (AS)

Inter Milan have reportedly agreed to pay Atalanta €35m for Man Utd target Dejan Kulusevski – but still need to convince his loan club Parma to cut short his spell (Corriere della Sera)

Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici ruled out any reinforcements for the midfield in January after stating his side are “relying” on Emre Can and Sami Khedira, who have both been linked with moves away (Calciomercato)

Watford and Southampton are firmly in the running alongside Bayer Leverkusen, Monaco and AC Milan in the race to sign Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who can leave for €10m in January (Mundo Deportivo)

Man City are giving serious thought to meeting Barcelona’s €50m asking price for France defender Samuel Umtiti in January (Fichajes)

Barcelona will use funds from the same of Umtiti and Todibo to try and prise Milan Skriniar from Barcelona in a deal that could cost €80m (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta has opened the door for Barcelona strike target Lautaro Martinez to possibly leave the San Siro by stating: “If he wants to leave we will evaluate it.”

Manchester United’s hopes of winning the race for No 1 January target Erling Haaland have suffered a setback after the striker travelled to Germany for talks with Borussia Dortmund (Ruhr Nachrichten)

Napoli are emerging as genuine contenders to sign free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic following Genarro Gattuso’s appointment as manager, with Everton also in the running (Tuttosport)

Hakan Calhanoglu’s agent has reportedly met AC Milan officials to discuss a new contract (Calciomercato)

Atletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has confirmed talks with Atletico Madrid over a €30m transfer, but has denied a deal had been concluded (AS)

Atletico Madrid are prepared to sell forward Thomas Lemar in the January transfer window after he lost his place to Joao Felix (France Football)

Liverpool are ready to move for Red Bull Salzburg attacker Takumi Minamino in the January window, with the 24-year-old Japan star available for just £7.25million (various)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is a January transfer target for both Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan (AS)

Manchester United remain on the trail of Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz. However, they will face competition from Barcelona, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich (Bild)

Inter Milan are hopeful of signing both Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal from Barcelona – but not until next summer (Marca)

Manchester United’s pathway to Edinson Cavani appears to be opening up after reports claiming the striker will leave Paris Saint-Germain (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus are interested in buying Chelsea and Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri next summer (Tuttosport)