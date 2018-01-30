Euro Paper Talk: Real Madrid line up €140m swap; United raid Monaco for young defender

Manchester United have lined up a late transfer move for a talented young Monaco defender, while Real Madrid are ready to break the bank after agreeing a €140m swap deal, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

MOURINHO MOVES TO BRING IN TOP YOUNG MONACO TALENT

Monaco’s 16-year-old centre-back Benoit Badiashile is on the brink of agreeing a move to Manchester United, according to reports in the French media.

Foot Mercato claims Jose Mourinho is looking to make one final plunge in the January transfer window and wants to bring in the highly-rated young star now and before he signs a professional contract with the Ligue 1 side.

Monaco are used to seeing their top young talent lured away, but the loss of Badiashile would hurt them badly given the dearth of talented young centre-backs in the world game.

The teenager has been watched by Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and RB Leipzig in recent months, but Foot Mercato claims it is Mourinho’s United who look set to sneak in and bring the youngster to Old Trafford having already lodged a bid with Monaco.

Because of his age, United can expect to only pay a nominal fee for Badiashile, who has drawn comparisons with Samuel Umtiti because of his authority in the centre of defence.

But if he fulfills his early potential, the deal could save United millions in the future with the player already tipped to make it to the top of the game.

AND THE REST

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi is on the verge of making a huge move to Real Madrid. Argentine journalist Leandro Montoya claims the player will move for €106million, with Mateo Kovacic moving the other way as part of the combined €140m deal

Real Madrid are ready to use Raphael Varane as bait to land Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (Don Balon)

Juventus and Manchester United target Bryan Cristante has revealed that he dreams of playing in the Premier League (Corriere della Sera)

Javier Pastore’s move to Inter Milan is close to collapse after PSG told them they will only consider a permanent move for the player this month (L’Equipe)

Reported Arsenal and Liverpool target Keita Balde has denied claims he is set to join Napoli from Monaco before the transfer window shuts (Canal +)

Athletic Bilbao have decided to replace Manchester City-bound Aymeric Laporte with Inigo Martinez, who has a €32m exit clause in his Real Sociedad contract (El Correo)

Athletic Bilbao are also lining up a new move to sign Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino (Marca)

Juventus are meeting Cagliari on Tuesday as they continue negotiations for North Korean striker Han Kwang-song (Tuttomercato)

Roma full-back Emerson Palmieri will fly to the UK today to have a medical at Chelsea ahead of a £17.6million move (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma will replace the Brazilian with Barcelona’s out-of-favour full-back Aleix Vidal (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sevilla have not given up on signing Michy Batshuayi, although they will turn to Everton’s Sandro Ramirez if they fail to land the Chelsea forward (AS)

Real Madrid are exploring the possibility of signing Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar ahead of next season (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Crystal Palace have had a €10m offer for FC Midtjylland forward Alexander Sorloth rejected (Ekstra Bladet)

AC Milan have accepted a bid from Palmeiras for Gustavo Gomez – but the defender will reject the move as he only wants to join Boca Juniors (TYC Sports)

Juventus have not given up on Emre Can and remain in pole position to sign the Liverpool midfielder (Tuttosport)

Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro has rejected the chance to join Marseille (AS)

Vincent Janssen could be sent back to Tottenham with Turkish Super League giants Fenerbahce considering cutting short his loan spell (Fanatik)

Juventus have confirmed Juan Cuadrado will be out for “about 30 days” after undergoing groin surgery in Germany

Swansea midfielder Roque Mesa has passed a medical at Sevilla ahead of his loan move to the club (Marca)

