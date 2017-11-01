Euro Paper Talk: Mourinho wants loan star back at Man Utd

Manchester United want a loan ranger back at Old Trafford, while Real Madrid have the upper hand in the hunt for a £170m-rated Manchester United target, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

MOURINHO WANTS PEREIRA BACK

Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to bring Andreas Pereira back from his loan spell in Spain.

Midfielder Pereira left United for a season-long loan with Valencia late in the summer transfer window, deciding he would get more game time in La Liga.

Mourinho would have preferred to keep the 21-year-old at Old Trafford, but reluctantly agreed to loan him out and Spanish outlet Plaza Deportivo now says Mourinho wants him back in the new year.

The report claims United have been in contact with Pereira, who has been impressing in La Liga with one goal and two assists in nine games.

United have confirmed there is the option to bring the player back Old Trafford on 1 January 2018.

“I’m a bit disappointed that he left,” Mourinho told the club’s website in September. “But, okay, it was his decision. I open the door for his decision. He has a long-term contract and we have an option to bring him back on 1 January, so we have that situation under control.”

REAL MADRID GIVEN BOOST IN HUNT FOR £170M TARGET

Harry Kane will only leave Tottenham for Real Madrid this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The England striker has been in sensational form this calendar year, leading to suggestions that both Real and Manchester United could make £170m moves next summer.

However, Diario Gol claim Real will put everything into signing the Spurs favourite next summer, with an offer likely to blow United out of the water.

Furthermore, the Spanish outlet claims Kane would only play leave Tottenham for Real Madrid, such is his respect for the club at which he made his name.

Kane, 24, looks like he could be a major upgrade on current Los Blancos striker Karim Benzema, who registered just two goals in his first 10 games this season, and it’s claimed both Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez will make concrete overtures to land the striker next summer – perhaps even offering Spurs the chance to re-sign Gareth Bale as part of any deal.

LIVERPOOL’S DE VRIJ HOPES REST ON KEY LAZIO MEETING

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij will be either be boosted or broken depending on the outcome of a meeting on Friday.

The Dutchman has emerged as a genuine January transfer target for the Reds, and with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, could be available for a cut-price fee.

Juventus are also keen, but it is believed Liverpool are in pole position to land the Dutchman should be opt to leave the capital club.

However, Lazio remain keen to persuade De Vrij to sign an extension and will hold talks with the player and his agent on Friday in a bid to get him to sign an improved deal.

That’s according to the Corriere dello Sport who claim the outcome of the meeting will wholly decide De Vrij’s future. Sign on the dotted line and the player seems certain to stay at Lazio with a huge new buyout clause on his head; fail to agree an extension and a January exit – most likely to Liverpool – will be on the cards.

AND THE REST

Juventus have revived their interest in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos and could make a January move (Calciomercato)

Borussia Dortmund have identified Everton and Tottenham transfer target Cenk Tosun as a possible replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Bild)

Bayern Munich are pondering January moves for either Danny Welbeck or Alexandre Lacazette as they seek to sign cover for Robert Lewandowski (Bild)

AC Milan have made Antonio Conte their number one target to become the club’s head coach in the summer (Calciomercato)

Barcelona look set to win the race for £90m-rated Monaco man Thomas Lemar and could even make a January move for the Liverpool and Arsenal target (Sport)

Inter Milan look set to win the race to sign former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen on loan. The Barcelona defender had been linked with Everton, West Ham and Anderlecht, but now looks set for a January move to Italy (Tuttomercatoweb / Mundo Deportivo)

It will take a bid in excess of €100m (£87.4m) for PSG to consider selling Juventus transfer target Marco Verratti (Calciomercato)

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Lyon forward Nabil Feker this summer have been dealt a blow after it was claimed he wanted a move to Spain, amid reported interest from Real Madrid (Telefoot)

Nabil Fekir: Fancies United move

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is a January target for Inter Milan (Calciomercato)

Ramires’ agent has confirmed Inter Milan are interested in a January deal for the former Chelsea star (FCInternews)

Arsenal are lining up an audacious swoop for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Don Balon)

AC Milan defender Gabriel Paletta is to have his contract terminated by mutual consent (Sportsmediaset)

Arsenal and Chelsea want to sign RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi (Kicker)

Liverpool want a new goalkeeper and Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on Real Madrid man Keylor Navas (Diario Gol)