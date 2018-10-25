Naby Keita’s younger brother is training at Liverpool, while both Paul Pogba and Juventus are open to a return, according to Thursday’s European papers.

PEREZ HATCHES PLAN TO LAND NEXT BOSS

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was ready to sack under-pressure coach Julen Lopetegui after a less than convincing 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen, El Confidencial claims.

The report states that he had to be talked out of dismissing Lopetegui after full-time by other senior figures at the club, who wished to give the former Spain coach the chance to manage this weekend’s El Clasico.

Perez however is still planning for the future, and he sees Jose Mourinho as the only man who can come in and fix the cracks that have appeared since Zinedine Zidane left.

If he is not able to sack Lopetegui and hire the Portuguese immediately, the report states that Perez would hire a manager temporarily, but Diario Gol state that Mourinho’s days at Old Trafford are numbered after a string of poor results.

The report goes on to claim that the former Porto and Inter Milan boss also wants to leave England as soon as possible, with a lack of substitutions in Tuesday’s defeat to Juventus an indication that he is looking to be sacked.

The problem is that Mourinho is reportedly set for a compensation of €18million should he be shown the door, so Florentino will have to wait, while United are reluctant to fork out such an amount. However, Perez seems happy to be patient and secure a dream reunion.

CHELSEA LEAD RACE FOR SERIE A STAR

Chelsea are the current leaders in the race to land Fiorentina and Italy star Federico Chiesa, according to the latest reports.

The 21-year-old had somewhat of a breakthrough season during 2017-18, amassing a combined 15 goals and assists in 36 Serie A appearances.

That has led to linked with three of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming Fiorentina have tried to put off suitors by raising his asking price to an eye-watering €70million.

Thursday’s edition of the Corriere dello Sport claims that Chelsea are leading Barcelona, Juventus, Napoli, Inter and Bayern Munich in the hunt for Chiesa.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been linked with the 20-year-old, but the Express did reveal Chelsea’s interest last month.

Fiorentina’s joint-owner Diego Della Valle claimed in June that there is no reason for Chiesa to leave.

AND THE REST

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Gelson Fernandes says he wanted to stay in the Premier League in 2009 but Manchester City refused to sell him to a domestic rival (Goal)

Both Paul Pogba and Juventus are open about the midfielder’s return to Turin, which could still happen in 2019 (Tuttosport)

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita’s younger brother is training with the Anfield club. Striker Petit Keita, 17, left fifth-tier German side Inter Leipzig in the summer (ESPN)

Barcelona fended off interest from AC Milan and Napoli in Denis Suarez over the summer by demanding €40 million (£35m) for his signature (Mundo Deportivo)

Leeds United remain keen on signing Alaves winger as Marcelo Bielsa prepares to bolster his promotion-chasing squad in the January transfer window

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, Southampton and Fulham are all interested in Inter Milan’s Joao Mario (Calciomercato)

PSG are considering moves for Real Madrid star Toni Kroos, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal target Corentin Tolisso, of Bayern Munich (Calciomercato)

Antonio Conte is yet to be approached by Real Madrid regarding a possible rescue mission at the Santiago Bernabeu, claims the brother of the former Chelsea and Juventus boss

Chelsea have joined Manchester United, FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Everton in the race to sign PSV star Hirving Lozano (Fichajes)

Real Madrid want to sign Manchester United target Milan Skriniar in January, with Inter Milan demanding €80m (Don Balon)