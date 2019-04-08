Liverpool and Man City have been boosted in their pursuit of a €100m rated star, while Man Utd are chasing an Argentine playmaker, according to Monday’s European papers.

NAPOLI STAR OPENS DOOR FOR PREM MOVE

Liverpool have been encouraged in their attempts to land Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne, who has admitted he could leave the club this summer.

Both the Reds and their title rivals Manchester City have been credited with interest in signing the Italian marksman, with reports in Italy recently suggesting the pair were prepared to battle with Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis – who allegedly values the 27-year-old at around €100m – reiterated that the absence of a release clause in the forward’s contract will make negotiations over a deal extremely difficult.

However, reports in Italy will give the Premier League duo some hope, as il Corriere dello Sport suggest that the door is not shut on a possible summer exit.

They quote the 27-year-old as having said that he will consider leaving his current side should he ‘receive an offer that he cannot refuse’.

Insigne is one game shy of racking up 300 appearances for Napoli, and has amassed 76 goals and 70 assists, becoming the club’s talisman in that period.

MAN UTD SCOUTING ROONEY-ENDORSED MLS STAR

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch DC United attacking midfielder Luciano Acosta, according to reports.

The 24-year-old was one of Major League Soccer’s stand out performers last season as he racked up 10 goals and 15 assists in 33 appearances.

He of course played alongside United legend Wayne Rooney in the nation’s capital, and was heavily linked with a January move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG were reportedly in the market for a replacement for Neymar, who suffered a broken foot, and they agreed a deal worth under €10million (£8.6m) with DC United.

The French champions then apparently pulled out of the deal on deadline day just as Acosta was ready to travel over the Atlantic.

However, a move to Europe could still be on for the 24-year-old, with The Athletic claiming that United are keeping tabs on the Argentine ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Acosta’s deal at DC does expire in January meaning he may be available for a cut-price fee, but talks have apparently begun over a new contract – though Rooney expects him to move on to bigger things.

“He needs to keep motivated,” Rooney told the Washington Post in February.

“He’s a professional player, I’m sure he will. He now knows what kind of teams are interested in him. If he continues performing up to his ability, he will get there.

“He’s young and he’s talented, one of the best I’ve played with.”

AND THE REST

Chelsea will look to sign Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata this summer – if they can get their transfer ban overturned. (TMW)

Everton are preparing to bid for Birmingham City forward Che Adams. (Football Insider)

Thorgan Hazard is set leave Borussia Monchengladbach this summer – with Borussia Dortmund said to be his favoured destination – but the former would rather sell him to Liverpool. (DH)

Ligue 1 Lyon have responded angrily to reports suggesting Laurent Blanc is being lined up as the club’s next manager.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak is set to sign a new Atletico Madrid contract that will keep him at the club until 2021. (Marca)

Liverpool had a £68m offer for Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale turned down by the Spanish giants in the winter transfer window. (Don Balon)

Real Madrid hope Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola can lure the Manchester United and France midfielder to the Bernabeu. (Marca)

Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Thomas Partey would rather remain at Atletico Madrid than seal a summer transfer.

Real Madrid will lauch ‘Operation Pogba’ when they have sealed a deal for Eden Hazard. (Marca)

Liverpool are ready to give Belgium forward Divock Origi a new contract. (Football Insider)

Philippe Coutinho insists he is happy at Barcelona and is not ready to return to the Premier League amid speculation over his future.

Luciano Spalletti refused to be drawn on Mauro Icardi and his future, insisting he has spoken about the forward too much in recent months.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has called on his side to complete the signing of Mateo Kovacic on a permanent deal. (Goal)

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has claimed that Manchester City are not one of the clubs interested in signing Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt in this summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool are set to join the chase for Paris FC teenager Silas Wamangituka. (GFFN)

RB Leipzig are preparing a £30m bid for 21-year-old English striker Tammy Abraham, on loan at Aston Villa from Chelsea, as a replacement for Germany forward Timo Werner. (Football Insider)