Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool given fresh hope in defender chase

A potential Liverpool target looks set to leave Barcelona this summer while a Napoli defender, who is wanted by Chelsea, looks set to stay in Serie A, according to Monday’s European press.

POTENTIAL LIVERPOOL TARGET SET FOR BARCA EXIT

Former Liverpool target Lucas Digne could be set to leave Barcelona this summer.

The 23-year-old France international has had to play second fiddle to Jordi Alba this season and has started just 14 Barca games.

It is believed that Lyon are interested in bringing the player home, with their current left-back Maciej Rybus being tipped to join CSKA Moscow, according to Sport.

The news, however, could alert Jurgen Klopp once again as Liverpool are still in the market for a left-sided defender to ease the burden on makeshift option James Milner, while Alberto Moreno looks set to move on.

NAPOLI STAR SET TO SNUB CHELSEA

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, a top target for Chelsea, has no intention of leaving the San Paolo club this summer.

Having helped his side finish third in Serie A this season, the Senegalese international explained that he was already looking forward to challenging for the title in Italy next campaign.

Koulibaly, 25, had been strongly tipped to move to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth around £50m but it would now seem unlikely, according to the report in Il Mattino.

AND THE REST

Barcelona manager-elect Ernesto Valverde wants Manchester United midfielder Ander Hererra as his first signing (AS)

AC Milan are making contingency plans in case they lose their star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer (La Repubblica)

Long-time Liverpool transfer target Marco Reus won’t be moving anywhere fast after suffering a serious injury in the DFL Pokal Cup (Bild)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Juventus has made contact with Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy, who is a target for both Manchester giants (Tuttosport)

Manchester United target Blaise Matuidi has revealed that Saturday’s Coupe de France victory over Angers could be the final time he pulls on a PSG shirt (Les Parisien)

Inter Milan have stepped up their pursuit of Liverpool target, Lazio forward Keita Balde (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Marco Verratti has admitted he thinks he will be at Paris Saint-Germain next season (Le10Sport)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Lyon are lining up Mexican frontman Javier Hernandez to replace Alexandre Lacazette next season (RMC Sport)

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has told the club that he will stay if they offer him a new contract

Linked with a summer move to West Ham United and Southampton, Toulouse striker Martin Braithwaite is also a target for FC Koln (Kicker)



Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Former Liverpool target Lucas Digne could be set to leave Barcelona this summer (Sport)

Newcastle United have made a €15m bid for Sporting central defender Reuben Semedo (O Jogo)

Manchester City forward Nolito wants to leave the club after one season (Sport)