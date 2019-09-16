Newcastle are keen to sign a Portugal attacker, a Leeds loanee has hinted at a permanent move, while Man Utd have learnt what it would cost to sign a striker target in January, according to Monday’s European papers.

NEWCASTLE KEEPING TABS ON PORTUGAL MIDFIELDER

Newcastle are maintaining a watching brief on Sevilla attacker Rony Lopes ahead of launching a swoop for the player in the coming months, according to reports.

The Newcastle Chronicle claims the club are ready to back manager Steve Bruce with more transfer funds in both January and next summer as he looks to turn the Magpies back into a Premier League force.

And reports in Portuguese paper Record claims Sevilla new boy Lopes is very much on Bruce’s radar – despite the player only moving to the LaLiga club in a €25m deal this summer.

As per the article, Bruce has asked his scouts to keep tabs on wide players ahead of the January window and Lopes is very much of his liking.

The former Man City youngster, capped twice by Portugal, can play as a No 10 or on the wing and, while it says they’d find it hard to prise him away given he’s tied to a five-year deal at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan, it’s claimed a big bid and the chance to make an instant profit could yet tempt the LaLiga side to sell.

Lopes scored 17 times in 50 appearances for previous club Monaco in 2017/18, but his form took a dip last season and Newcastle will see how he fares at his new club before deciding whether to make a move.

AND THE REST

Tottenham and Manchester United have been told that striker Vedat Muriqi will cost €20m (£18m) if they want to sign him from Fenerbahce this summer (Fanatik)

Real Madrid are interested in a shock move for Tottenham teenage striker Troy Parrott after watching him star for their Under-23s side (Calciomercato)

Illan Meslier says he would like to make his loan move to Leeds United permanent this summer – but only if he gets some game-time under his belt (Quest-France)

Real Madrid have the funds in place to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe next summer, despite claims the fee could set a new world record of €250m (AS)

Manchester United have competition for Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic with Qatar club Al-Gharafa offering the Croatian a €6m a year contract (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos is a major doubt for their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain in midweek (Marca)

Inter Milan are targeting a surprise January swoop on Borussia Dortmund for attacking midfielder Mario Gotze (Calciomercato)

AC Milan right-back Ignazio Abate rejected an offer from Sporting Lisbon this summer (A Bola)

The Spanish FA are attempting to ensure rising Barcelona star Ansu Fati qualifies to play for the Spain national team, rather than his country of birth, Guinea Bissau (Marca)

AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus will battle it out to sign out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic this January (Corriere dello Sport)

Neymar has hit out at Paris Saint-Germain for blocking his exit from the club this summer (L’Equipe)

Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara claims no-one can say no to Paris Saint-Germain after praising the club for giving her husband a ‘great welcome’ (Tiki-Taka)

Verona have issued a statement denying that their fans racially abused Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on Sunday, instead asking for ‘respect’ (various)

Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez is confident Eden Hazard will have a huge role to play this season (AS)

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is on the brink of signing a new five-year contract deal with the Biancocelesti worth €3m a season (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid will include Germany midfielder Toni Kroos – valued at €75m – in any approach they make to Manchester United for Paul Pogba in 2020 (Bild)

Christian Eriksen has decided he will run down his Tottenham contract and will push for a free transfer switch to Real Madrid next summer (Marca)

Aleksandar Kolarov has been offered a new one-year deal with the option of a second year at Roma (Calciomercato)

Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas says he always felt Neymar’s potential return to Barcelona this summer was ‘difficult’ to see happening (RMC Sport)

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to go head-to-head in a mammoth bid to tempt manager Jurgen Klopp and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk away from Liverpool (AS)