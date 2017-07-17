Euro Paper Talk: Neymar wants move; Arsenal agree terms with target

Neymar wants to quit Barcelona and become the main man elsewhere, while Arsenal have agreed personal terms with one of their top targets, according to Monday’s European papers.

NEYMAR WANTS PSG TRANSFER

Neymar has reportedly told Barcelona he wants to leave and the club this summer and make a world-record move to PSG, according to reports in both France and Spain.

The Parisians are known to be long-term admirers of the Barcelona star and AS and Le 10 Sport reports that the Brazilian’s father will travel to Paris this week to tell owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi that the 25-year-old wants to sign with the Ligue 1 giants.

Neymar, who is also regularly linked with Manchester United, is said to be frustrated by constantly playing second fiddle to Lionel Messi, while tax issues could also prompt his departure.

Any deal for Neymar is likely to cost around €200million, with the reports claiming PSG are willing to spend up to an eye-watering €222million to land the Brazilian superstar.

ARSENAL CLOSE ON THOMAS LEMAR DEAL

Arsenal are reportedly one step closer to signing Thomas Lemar from Monaco after finalising personal terms with the France star.

The forward has just come off the back of a superb season that saw him score 14 goals and provide 17 assists to help fire Monaco to the Ligue 1 title, with the player emerging as one of the Gunners’ top targets.

And reports in France suggest Arsenal have now agreed terms on a £90,000 a week deal on a contract to 2022.

However, any deal for Lemar remains subject to Arsenal agreeing a deal with Monaco.

The Gunners have seen bids of £35million and £40million rejected by the Ligue 1 champions, but there latest offer of £45million remains on the table, and Arsenal hope with Lemar looking to leave, it could be accepted.

VALENCIA CLOSE ON DEAL FOR KONDOGBIA

Valencia have made contact with Inter Milan in a bid to sign Geoffrey Kondogbia, according to reports in France.

The France midfielder is also reportedly on Liverpool’s wish-list, with Jurgen Klopp penciling in Kondogbia as his preferred Plan B should efforts to land RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita end in failure.

While Keita is still expected to eventually sign for the Reds, Klopp had been looking at Kondogbia as an alternative, with the Inter Milan said to have similar qualities to the Guinean.

But Valencia look in pole position to land the midfielder after French publication FootMercato claimed Valencia had held positive talks with Inter over a deal.

And Calciomercato also believe a deal is close, with Inter giving the La Liga side permission to sign the player on a season’s loan with the option to buy.

And should that deal go through, it will leave Liverpool’s need to land Keita even more important to Klopp, given failure to land the Guinean will leave the club seriously needing to re-think their summer strategy.

PREM TRIO CONTACT BARCELONA OVER UNWANTED MIDFIELDER

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have all contacted Barcelona over the possibility of signing Andre Gomes, according to reports in Spain.

Mundo Deportivo say the Premier League trio are all keen to rescue the Portuguese midfielder from Barca with new boss Ernesto Valverde reportedly informing him he can leave.

The midfielder, who joined from Valencia in a €35million deal last summer, featured 47 times in all competitions under Luis Enrique been is reportedly one of four players to be shown the door by the club this summer.

It’s claimed all three have been in contact over a possible €35m deal.

The Spanish paper also reckons PSG could yet come in for Gomes, with Barca still keen to sign Marco Verratti from the Parisians. A swap deal, which would see Barca get a huge cash adjustment, has also been mooted.

AND THE REST

Francesco Totti has confirmed his retirement as a player by accepting a directorship role with Roma

RB Leipzig have once again issued a hands-off warning to Liverpool over midfielder Naby Keita. “It’s a huge compliment for us that we awoke such desires, but it’s not the general idea of our path to allow players a transfer following the first available offer,” says Leipzig head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl. (Sky Germany)

Roma president James Pallotta says Radja Nainggolan will sign a new contract with the Serie A club. Asked if the midfielder had reached an agreement with the club, Pallotti said: “Yes.”

Tottenham have had a £22million offer for Mateo Kovacic rejected by Real Madrid. AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli all want the Croatia midfielder (AS)

Chelsea are reported to have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid defender Danilo over a move to Stamford Bridge (Globoesporte)

Juventus are ready to close out a deal for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, though the player wants the Blues to lower their reported £40million asking price (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United are on the brink of signing Ivan Perisic after Inter Milan closed in on a deal for Lazio’s Keita Balde

Monaco have told Real Madrid they want Marco Asensio as part of any deal for Kylian Mbappe (Don Balon)

Alvaro Morata is on the verge of a move to AC Milan from Real Madrid (Gazetta dello Sport)

Morata’s move to the San Siro means Chelsea will make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang their No 1 striker target this summer (various)

But Milan could still beat Chelsea to Aubameyang and want to unleash the Gabon man in a front-three with Morata and Andre Silva (Gazette dello Sport)

Juventus have targeted Kostas Manolas as their No 1 choice to replace Leonardo Bonucci and will offer Roma €40million (La Repubblica)

Barcelona have offered Inter Milan first refusal to sign reported Arsenal target Arda Turan (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan are also keen to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore (Tuttosport)

Osasuna winger Alex Berenguer has opted for a move to Torino ahead of Napoli

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva will complete his move from Liverpool to Lazio on Monday with only a medical preventing the €5.5m deal going through (Corriere dello Sport)