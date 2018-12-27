Euro Paper Talk: Neymar wants link-up with Liverpool hero at Real Madrid

Liverpool could see one of their star men subjected to a summer approach from Real Madrid, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could make a Brazilian winger his first signing at Man Utd, according to Thursday’s European papers.

NEYMAR WANTS TO PLAY WITH FIRMINO AT REAL MADRID

Far-fetched reports emanating in Spain claim Neymar wants to join Real Madrid – and link up with Brazil teammate Roberto Firmino in a new-look strikeforce.

Neymar only moved to PSG in summer 2017 but his time in Paris has been dogged by suggestions that he is already plotting to return to Spain, with Real a leading candidate to sign the former Barcelona man.

And now Don Balon claims Neymar could make the move to the Bernabeu this summer, with Real ready to shatter the current €222million world-record fee to land the 26-year-old superstar.

While links to Real are nothing new for Neymar, speculation suggesting he wants to team up with Firmino in the Spanish capital are, and the report adds that cub president Florentino Perez is ready to launch an initial €90m offer for Firmino in the process.

While there is nothing to suggest reports of Real’s interest is genuine, it seems Liverpool would have no hesitation in rejecting an offer of €90m for one of their star men.

AND THE REST

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has green lighted a move for Douglas Costa – but Juventus are prepared to dig in and try and keep the Brazilian star (Calciomercato)

Newcastle want to sign AC Milan’s former Liverpool and Sunderland forward Fabio Borini next month (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to hold talks with Aaron Ramsey next month when he is free to speak to foreign clubs about a summer switch (Sky Italia)

Barcelona have confirmed new loan signing Jeison Murillo will take the No.17 shirt at Camp Nou until the end of the season (various)

Real Madrid are planning to scupper Arsenal and Manchester City’s chances of signing Junior by securing a £45.2million (€50m) deal for the Real Betis ace (AS)

Liverpool and Tottenham target Thorgan Hazard will not be allowed to leave Borussia Monchengladbach until the end of the season (Bild)

Lyon and France midfielder Nabil Fekir, 25, who came close to joining Liverpool in the summer, has been offered a move to Real Madrid (Marca)

Barcelona’s hopes of signing Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt could be tempered by the centre back’s potential wage demands (Bild)

Arsenal will have to break their transfer record to sign Nicolas Pepe because Lille want €80m for the 23-year-old Ivory Coast winger (Telefoot)

Southampton’s Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini, 27, is wanted by Fiorentina (La Nazione)

Fulham are considering a move for 29-year-old Besiktas and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida (Fotomac)