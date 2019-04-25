Neymar is warming to the idea of playing at Manchester City, while Real Madrid have set out their contract offer for Eden Hazard, according to Thursday’s European papers.

NEYMAR KEEN ON MAN CITY MOVE

Neymar has given his approval to a potential switch to Manchester City, according to reports.

The Premier League side have reportedly entered the race to take the Brazil forward from PSG, with Real Madrid and Manchester United also interested.

Tuttosport believe that Neymar is open to the idea of working under Pep Guardiola, and the feeling is mutual – the City boss wants him at the Etihad Stadium.

City would likely need to fork out more than €200m for the 27-year-old, though, meaning a key player may need to be sold to fund the transfer. It has been suggested that Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus could be forced out in order to allow Neymar to arrive.

MAN UTD CLOSE ON DEALS FOR KOULIBALY, CANCELO

Manchester United are said to be close to agreeing a huge €170m double defensive splurge – and plan to fund the bulk of the outlay by selling Paul Pogba.

According to RAI Sport, Old Trafford bosses are prepared to meet the massive £112.5m (€130m) fee needed to prise long-term target Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

A new central defender is high on the club’s agenda ahead of the summer transfer window and while the fee is far more than United expected to pay, it’s felt that needs must, with the powerful Senegalese star seen as the answer to their problems at the heart of defence.

Reports in Italy also claim United are close to landing out-of-favour Juventus defender Joao Cancelo for a fee of around €40m.

The player has dropped out of favour under Massimiliano Allegri and Tuttomercatoweb claim Juve are happy to move the right-back on for the same fee they paid Valencia for him.

United have also been linked with PSG’s Thomas Meunier, but it’s claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates Cancelo higher.

It’s also claimed by L’Equipe that United will fund the majority of the double defensive outlay by cashing in on Pogba, who could move on for as much as €150m this summer.

AND THE REST

Zinedine Zidane admits one of Keylor Navas or Thibaut Courtois will leave Real Madrid this summer in search of regular first-team football (El Espanol)

AC Milan’s board are ready to pull out all the stops to hire Antonio Conte as manager this summer after he was labelled their ‘dream’ appointment (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Eden Hazard has been offered a £400,000-a-week after-tax deal to join Real Madrid in the summer (AS)

Barcelona will send midfielder Ludovit Reis to Real Betis on a season’s loan as soon as they sign the 18-year-old from Groningen this summer (Sport)

AC Milan have pulled out of negotiations with Nice over attacking midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin (Calciomercato)

Barcelona are desperate to get Arda Turan off the books, with Galatasaray hovering (Sport)

Philippe Coutinho has agreed a €100m move to Chelsea this summer – but the move depends entirely on the Blues beating their transfer ban imposed on them by FIFA (Sport)

Juan Mata has agreed a free-transfer move to Atletico Madrid this summer – ending his five and a half year stay at Old Trafford (Sport)

Real Madrid will make a surprise move for Jadon Sancho this summer – and even won’t be put off by Borussia Dortmund’s whopping €180m asking price (Goal Italy)

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Juventus target Nicolo Zaniolo, who has emerged as a key player for Roma this season (Calciomercato)

Zinedine Zidane dreams of pairing Paul Pogba with Miralem Pjanic in the Real Madrid midfield next season (Don Balon)

Benfica president Luis Filipe Viera has insisted rising star Joao Felix will not be sold this summer despite intense media speculation linking him with the likes of Juventus and Manchester United (ESPN)

Thomas Meunier has talked up speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United by claiming he’s “never hid” his interest in a Premier League switch (L’Avenir)

Real Betis striker Sergio Leon has a verbal agreement to join Levante this summer (Cadena Ser)

Barcelona have told Malcom they won’t stand in his way this summer after the Liverpool and Tottenham linked winger told the club he wanted to move on (ESPN)

Roma caretaker boss Claudio Ranieri has refused to be drawn on his future, saying: “We’ll see what happens…” (Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal are vying with Monaco and Marseille for Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi, who has been told he can leave this summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Palermo have surprisingly announced a takeover with Arkus Network Srl after the York Capital deal fell through (various)

Real Madrid have put Liverpool target Dani Ceballos up for sale – while Marcos Llorente and Sergio Reguilon are also tipped for an exit this summer (Marca)

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso has rejected reports that he was in line to take over from Rafa Benitez at Newcastle (various)

Atletico Madrid defenders Diego Godin and Filipe Luis look set to leave the club this summer when their contracts expire (Marca)

Liverpool are in pole position to sign Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne, though the €70m asking price could prove prohibitive (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid are prepared to sell Martin Odegaard this summer and Ajax are considering a move for the Norwegian midfielder (De Telegraaf)