Euro Paper Talk: No Man Utd offer for top Chelsea target; Newcastle in PSG raid

Manchester United have not made an offer for a top Chelsea target, while Inter Milan are chasing a Blues midfielder and Newcastle want a PSG goalkeeper, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

NEWCASTLE EYEING BID FOR PSG STOPPER

Newcastle United are reportedly weighing up a bid for PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Toon boss Rafa Benitez is known to be looking for a new first-choice keeper and is hoping to land the 24-year-old in what would be a real coup for the Magpies.

Areola kept 13 clean sheets in 27 games in all competitions for PSG last season as they lost out to Monaco in the race for the Ligue 1 title.

France Football claims that Newcastle are ready to make a £13.3million bid for the France Under-21 international, who has previously been linked with a switch to Chelsea and has also had loan spells at Lens, Bastia and Villarreal.

INTER JOIN RACE FOR CHELSEA MIDFIELDER

Inter Milan have reportedly added Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic to their summer shopping list.

Matic has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United all summer but after United snatched Romelu Lukaku from under the nose of Chelsea, there is a strong likelihood that the Blues will no longer listen to offers from their Premier League rivals for the Serbian.

The 28-year-old is set to leave Stamford Bridge once a £35million deal for Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko is finalised, and with United seemingly no longer in the running it looks as if the player could be bound for Serie A, according to the report in Corriere dello Sport, via Calciomercato.

Matic is likely to cost around £40m, although Inter are not the only Serie A outfit keen on the midfielder with reigning champions Juventus also admirers of the former Benfica star.

AND THE REST

Manchester United have not made an offer to try and beat Chelsea to the signing of Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko (Calciomercato)



PSG are planning a €20m bid for Man City defender Eliaquim Mangala, who is also wanted by Real Madrid (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Dani Alves has flown to Paris and has been persuaded to join PSG over Manchester City (France24, Goal)



Liverpool have made a move for Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa and have offered him a five-year deal (Foot Mercato)

Chelsea have turned their attention to Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang after Real Madrid have held firm on their valuation of Alvaro Morata (Marca)

Juventus are closing in on the signing of Tottenham target Douglas Costa, with the Brazilian set for a medical (various)

West Ham and Everton are set to go head-to-head for the signing of Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro (Tuttosport)

Inter Milan and Manchester United are still keeping a close eye on Radja Nainggolan’s situation at Roma (La Gazzetta dello Sport)



Atletico Madrid are negotiating with Monaco over the possible signing of Fabinho (AS)

Napoli have completed the signing of Mario Rui from AS Roma, which means that Liverpool’s Alberto Moreno is not going to join the partenopei (various)



West Ham target Munir El Haddadi will leave Barcelona permanently this summer. The 21-year-old is also interesting Southampton, Crystal Palace and Schalke (Sport)

​Juventus have offered €8.5million to sign Wojciech Szczesny, with a deal between Arsenal and the bianconeri close to happening (Gazzetta dello Sport)

New Porto boss Sergio Conceicao has told Swansea target Vincent Aboubakar that he wants him to be part of his squad for the upcoming season (Record)



AC Milan defender Mattia De Sciglio is Juventus’ transfer priority to replace Dani Alves (Tuttosport)

Schalke want Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Bastian Oczipka but the club are not keen on letting him go. If they fail to land him, they’ve lined up Real Betis star Riza Durmisi as an alternative (Kicker)

AC Milan are closing in on the signing of Lucas Biglia (Corriere dello Sport)



Former Fulham forward Bryan Ruiz has been told he doesn’t form part of Sporting Lisbon’s plans for the upcoming season (Record)

La Liga side Sevilla have officially confirmed the signing of Luis Muriel from Sampdoria on a five-year deal (various)

Hertha Berlin have signed goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann – the son of Jurgen Klinsmann- to a professional contract (various)