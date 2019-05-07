Euro Paper Talk: Off-field conduct clears Liverpool to sign €150m star

Liverpool are the favourites to land a playmaker in a €150million deal, though they may be set to lose out on another midfielder to West Ham, while Man Utd could lose a key forward – all according to Tuesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL IN POLE TO LAND ‘OUT OF HAND’ REAL MADRID STAR

Liverpool are favourites to land Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio as the LaLiga side have become frustrated with his off-field conduct, according to reports in Spain.

It was claimed in February that Real are ready to consider offers for the 23-year-old in the summer, something which caught the attention of a number of top clubs.

Chelsea have reportedly told Los Blancos that they want the Spain star as part of any deal for Eden Hazard or they won’t sell the Belgium playmaker, whule rivals Liverpool were apparently alerted to reports Asensio could be available for £131million (€150m).

Asensio has been used sporadically by Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari this season after Zidane, who gave him his Real debut, left the club in the summer.

Now, Spanish outlet Don Balon claim that Real have made a call on Asensio, who has disappointed the club’s hierarchy after amassing just six goals and seven assists this season.

However, it is his off-field conduct that has ’caused them to lose confidence’ – with the report hinting that Zidane and Florentino Perez are monitoring his activity, especially ‘at night’.

They believe that Asensio is ‘getting out of hand’ and will try and sell the midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, as long as they receive €150million.

Liverpool are described as favourites, particularly due to Real’s reported interest in Sadio Mane, while the player for his part wishes to stay at the Bernabeu.

AND THE REST

West Ham United are preparing a summer bid for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who has been linked with Liverpool. (SportsMole)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is top of Inter Milan’s shopping list, who are looking for a replacement for Mauro Icardi. (Tuttosport)

Juan Mata is eager to link up with Barcelona as a free agent this summer. (Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel is adamant Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Marquinhos and Marco Verratti should not be sold this summer. (Le10 Sport)

Juventus are strongly interested in Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier. (Tuttosport)

Newcastle’s Ayoze Perez is one of the players being monitored by Inter Milan for the left flank, with a €20-25million bid enough to sign him. (il Corriere dello Sport)

Talks are ongoing between Eden Hazard and Real Madrid over a summer move, with the Belgian demanding an annual salary of €17.5m. (TMW)

Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo leave for an offer of €60-70m, with Manchester City and United interested in the Portuguese star. (Tuttosport)

Paul Pogba will push for a move even if Manchester United refuse to sell him this summer. (ESPN)

Napoli are considering a €50million summer bid to land AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek this summer. (TMW)

Piatek has also entered Real Madrid’s radar, with Los Blancos also readying a €50m bid. (Don Balon)

Napoli’s former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti has hinted at a move for Mexico international winger Hirving Lozano, who has been linked with Manchester United. (Calciomercato)

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says there is a 60% chance that he could return to coaching in Serie A next season. (Le Iene)

Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, 19, is set to leave Chelsea this summer and will sign a pre-contract agreement with Paris Saint-Germain. (Goal.com)

Chelsea can retain striker Gonzalo Higuain, despite their transfer ban. (Tuttosport)

Reported Liverpool target Lorenzo Insigne has decided to remain at Napoli next season. (Corsport)

Max Allegri will meet Juventus director Andrea Agnelli this week to discuss his future at the club. (il Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United are ready to begin their summer transfer overhaul and have made contact with Juventus over an £85m swoop for Argentina forward Paulo Dybala. (Calciomercato)

Tiemoue Bakayoko will return to Chelsea at the end of the season after his loan spell at AC Milan turned sour in recent weeks. (Corriere della Sera)

D.C. United is looking to lock up Luciano Acosta to a new four-year deal, after links with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. (The Athletic)

Gennaro Gattuso says that he will meet Tiemoue Bakayoko behind closed doors after being abused by the midfielder amid a sideline bust-up at San Siro.

Get the latest personalised football products on our new TEAMtalk shop!