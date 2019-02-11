Euro Paper Talk: Outrageous €310m Liverpool, Juventus swap talk

Juventus could make a world-record raid on Liverpool this summer and send a €110m star the other way, while Barcelona are pondering life after Lionel Messi, according to Monday’s European papers.

FAR-FETCHED REPORT MOOTS SALAH, DYBALA SWAP

Juventus have contacted Liverpool over the possibility of signing Mohamed Salah in a €200m deal this summer, according to fanciful reports from abroad.

A Sky News Arabia report claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has give Juve officials the green light to try and bring Egyptian sensation Salah back to Serie A by launching an impossible-to-refuse approach to Liverpool.

Salah scored his 64th Liverpool goal over the weekend to underline his stature as one of the world’s best stars and it’s claimed Juve see his signing as key to finally lifting the Champions League.

The report also claims they could even surpass the €222m PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar if it meant they could persuade Liverpool into the sale of their talismanic star.

If the report wasn’t far-fetched enough, reports in Spanish outlet Don Balon claim the move for Salah could be part-financed by the sale of Paulo Dybala; the Argentine has a €110m exit fee in his contract and he has predictably been linked with Liverpool as part of a deal.

Don Balon claim Juventus’ back-up plan for Salah is a swoop for unsettled Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio.

BARCELONA NAME PRICE FOR COUTINHO

Barcelona have contacted suitors to inform them that Philippe Coutinho WILL be made available for transfer in the summer after his season of disappointment showed no signs of improving.

That’s according to Marca, who claim the club are ready to perform a U-turn on their previous insistence that the player will not be allowed to move on at the end of the season.

Coutinho joined Barcelona in a club record €160m switch from Liverpool in January 2018, but has failed to find his consistent best and has badly struggled for form in recent weeks.

Now the Spanish paper claim Barcelona have told Chelsea, seeking a replacement for Eden Hazard, and Manchester United, possibly looking to offload Alexis Sanchez, that Coutinho will be up for grabs if either side matches their €115m valuation.

Barcelona are ready to re-shape their side this summer and plan to sell both Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic – most likely to Inter in a €30m deal – with Frenkie De Jong already coming in for €85m.

But the sale of Coutinho would come as a surprise with Barcelona ready to make a €45m loss on their investment after just 18 months at the club.

AND THE REST

Long-term Chelsea and Arsenal target Daniele Rugani is ready to renew his contract with Juventus until 2023 (Corriere dello Sport)

Beppe Marotta has assured Inter fans that Mauro Icardi’s contract renewal ‘isn’t a problem whatsoever’, promising to ‘manage the situation in the best way’ (Tuttomercatoweb)

Sergio Reguilon is enjoying life a Real Madrid, after forcing his way into Real Madrid’s first team since the start of 2019 (AS)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has admitted the club are already thinking about the best way to deal with Lionel Messi’s retirement (Guillem Balague, via the BBC)

Arsenal are plotting a €40m move for Benfica full-back Alex Grimaldo this summer after a scout took in their match this weekend (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona and PSG will go head to head this summer in the race for Ferland Mendy, with both sides willing to spend €40m to sign the Lyon left-back (Paris United)

Napoli have reportedly reached an agreement with Pablo Fornals’ agent for the Villarreal midfielder to replace Marek Hamsik. The player was wanted by Arsenal as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey (Corriere dello Sport)

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong – who is to join Barcelona in a €85m deal this summer – is a doubt to face Real Madrid in the Champions League this week due to a thigh problem (Marca)

Marouane Fellaini has admitted he was close to joining PSG last summer until new manager Thomas Tuchel blocked the move (Telefoot)

Manchester United face competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the race to sign 16-year-old Monaco starlet Hannibal Mejbri (RMC Sport)

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is ready to snub a Premier League move in favour of joining Inter Milan in a €30m deal at the end of the season (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham are becoming increasingly anxious that Liverpool are poised to beat them to the free transfer signing of Adrien Rabiot this summer

Juventus will target one of Real Madrid pair Isco or James Rodriguez if Paulo Dybala leaves in the summer (Tuttosport)

West Ham lodged a bid of €40million for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata during the January transfer window (Gianluca Di Marzio)