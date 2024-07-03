Euro Paper Talk: Outstanding double Liverpool deal on as Slot ‘breaks bank’ for dazzling winger and midfielder; PSG want Leeds star to replace Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool are to spend big on a thrilling winger and a top-level midfielder lighting up Euro 2024, PSG are chasing a Leeds star as the heir to Kylian Mbappe, while Man Utd are looking at a shock deal to bring back a 301-goal striker.

SLOT, LIVERPOOL TO BEAT BARCELONA TO NICO WILLIAMS TRANSFER

Liverpool are beating down a door to Nico Williams’ door after strongly emerging as the leading contenders for his signature, as per bold new reports in Spain.

The Athletic Bilbao winger enjoyed an outstanding season, scoring eight times and adding 19 assists from 37 appearances, giving him a goal contribution for every 101 minutes he was on the field. And with that electric form carried on into Spain’s Euro 2024 campaign, Williams has lit up the competition with some truly outstanding displays that have only served to reinforce the growing interest in him.

That hunt has been led for months by Barcelona, who would love to add the 21-year-old to their ranks and pair him up with Lamine Yamal in a repeat of the dazzling wing performances seen for La Roja.

However, despite a obtainable €50m (£42.4m) release clause in his deal, Barca are dawdling on a possible deal, with the door now being fully opened for Liverpool to pounce.

And according to a strong report in Spain, new Reds boss Arne Slot has advised his club to ‘pay the full release clause’ and ‘knock out’ Barcelona from the transfer race for Williams.

Slot wants to put his own stamp on the Liverpool side this summer and is keen to add another dimension to his attack with the signing of a new winger.

And while a move for Anthony Gordon has failed to get off the ground, Liverpool will have a clear path for Williams, with Slot able to finance the move by offloading Luis Diaz instead.

Coveniently, Diaz also has a €50m fee on his head, meaning any deal would not see Liverpool spending more than they receive, and with the Colombian star viewed as the more favourable option by Barcelona sporting director Deco anyway when it comes to the addition of a new winger.

Liverpool to ‘break bank’ to sign outstanding Adrien Rabiot

Liverpool will not stop there and reports in Italy report the Reds as leading the chase to sign Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The France star made history this week by becoming the first non-contracted player to appear in the knockout stages of the European Championships after his deal with Juventus lapsed on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has been with the Bianconeri since a free transfer move in summer 2019 from PSG and is understood to be seeking a sizeable deal worth £80,000 a week as well as a signing-on fee worth around €20m (£17m).

And while the likes of Newcastle have been linked and AC Milan have also help preliminary talks with his mother and agent, Veronique, Calciomercato reports that it is Liverpool who are leading the chase and are preparing to ‘break the bank’ to secure the signing of the 47-times capped France international.

Slot has a gap to fill in his midfield with Thiago Alcantara having left this summer and having also told Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes of his wish to sign a long-term replacement for summer 2023 departure, Fabinho.

And while the likes of Stanislav Lobotka and Joshua Kimmich have both been looked at, Rabiot’s excellent displays for Les Bleus in the European Championships have convinced Slot to make his move.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Eight Euro 2024 stars enticing new Liverpool boss Arne Slot in transformative summer window

Rabiot has previously been on the books of a major Premier League giant before, having played for Man City’s academy as a youngster.

However, he left the Etihad without making the senior breakthrough, going on to appear for PSG, Juve and Toulouse (the latter during a loan spell) for 463 appearances.

And with 68 of those matches coming in the Champions League and Europa League, Rabiot’s experience and know-how at the very highest level could prove vital to Liverpool next season.

LAZIO SEND MAN UTD ULTIMATUM OVER MASON GREENWOOD

Lazio are to send Manchester United an ultimatum over their proposal to sign Mason Greenwood and insist they will not raise their offer of €20m (£17m) plus a 50 percent sell-on clause. The Red Devils value the 22-year-old at €35m (£29.7m). (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal face a battle to retain the services of William Saliba with PSG and Real Madrid both preparing blockbuster moves of up to €150m (£127m) to convince the Gunners to sell. (various)

Manchester City are ‘best placed’ to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo this summer with the Blaugrana ready to sell and open to a possible swap involving Joao Cancelo. City are also ready to push through the signing of Troyes winger Savio on a five-year deal after his fine season with another of their sister clubs, Girona. (various)

Everton, Leicester City and Southampton are all battling to sign former Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite with the Dane now a free agent after his deal at Espanyol came to an end. The 33-year-old scored 22 goals across all competitions last season. (Tipsbladet)

Arsenal are on the brink of a deal to let Albert Sambi Lokonga join Sevilla on loan after dropping their demand to include a mandatory purchase option. (various)

Borussia Dortmund only plan to make a move for unwanted Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg if their attempts to sign Germany midfielder Pascal Gross from Brighton fail. (Sky Deutschland)

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has revealed his ambitions to sign for AC Milan, having grown up in awe of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Albanian striker has been linked with moves to Everton, Bologna and Monaco. (various)

Unwanted Manchester City full-back Sergio Gomez is considering an offer to join Roma this summer, having made clear his wish to leave the Etihad Stadium over a lack of opportunities. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Angry Bayern Munich fans have launched a petition blocking Matthijs De Ligt’s proposed move to Manchester United, while Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on the chances of a reunion with Erik ten Hag. (various)

MAN UTD EXPLORE SENSATIONAL DEAL TO BRING BACK ROMELU LUKAKU

Manchester United hopes of signing Joshua Zirkzee have suffered a blow with AC Milan having already agreed personal terms with the striker. (Calciomercato)

Erik ten Hag will move to bring former striker Romelu Lukaku back to Manchester United this summer if he is beaten to the signing of Zirkzee. Lukaku, valued at €35m (£29.7m) by Chelsea, previously played for the Red Devils between 2017 and 2019. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid have joined the chase to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and could launch a move for the England centre-half ahead of Leny Yoro. Barcelona and Juventus are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old Eagles star. (various)

Real Betis are stepping forward with plans to sign a second Leeds United player of the summer in Diego Llorente, who now looks set to leave loan club Roma. The Whites are hoping for a fee of around €5m to €7.5m (£4.3m to £6.3m) for the 30-year-old defender.

Chelsea have agreed a €16.5m (£14m) fee with Boca Juniors for 19-year-old Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino, who is set to move to Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks. Manchester United had also been keen on the teenager. (various)

Barcelona are to increase their offer for RCD Mallorca striker Marc Domenech, with their opening offer of just €300,000 having been rejected. Mallorca are looking for €1m for the 18-year-old after he scored 21 goals last season in the under-19 league on loan at San Francisco. (Sport)

Eintracht Frankfurt are looking into a deal to sign Valencia midfielder Pepelu, with Barcelona also among those linked with the 25 year-old defensive midfielder. (Sky Deutschland)

Arsenal have seen an opening offer worth €47m (£39.8m) rejected by Bologna for Riccardo Calafiori, having informed them the Italy centre-half will not leave for a penny less than €50m (£42.4m). (Corriere dello Sport)

PSG WANT LEEDS STAR SUMMERVILLE TO REPLACE MBAPPE

PSG have launched a move to sign Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville and see the €40m-rated (£33.9m) Dutch star as a surprise option to replace Kylian Mbappe on the left of their attack. Summerville, who played his part in 31 goals last season (21 scored, 10 assists) is also being chased by Liverpool. (De Telegraaf)

Rasmus Hojlund’s younger brother Emil, 19, is reportedly set to sign for VfB Stuttgart this summer from FC Copenhagen. (Kicker)

West Ham have seen an offer of €35m (£26.9m) rejected by Nice for 24-year-old France defender Jean-Clair Todibo after Manchester United saw a move for him blocked last week. (L’Equipe)

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal has prioritised a move to AC Milan despite approaches from other clubs in the last few days. Spurs are seeking in the region of €18m (£15.3m) for the Brazil international. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona continue to battle it out over the free-transfer capture of Guido Rodriguez, following his departure from Real Betis. (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola is on the verge of signing for Antonio Conte’s Napoli on a free transfer. (Sky Italia)

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes, who can leave the Stadio Olimpico for a reduced fee this summer with just a year left on his deal. (Sport)

Tottenham are leading the chase for Rennes midfielder Desire Doue, and have made his signing their next major summer transfer priority. (TEAMtalk exclusive)