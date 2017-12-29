Euro Paper Talk: Ozil’s salary demands revealed; Juve to make Can bid

Juventus are plotting a €5million bid for a Liverpool star, while one Dortmund man has once again been linked with Man City in Friday’s European papers.

OZIL ISSUES BARCA DEMANDS

Arsenal contract rebel Mesut Ozil has reportedly demanded two things from Barcelona before he commits to moving to the Nou Camp.

According to Don Balon, he wants a salary of €19million per season. Secondly, the German international wants a guaranteed spot in the starting XI under Ernesto Valverde.

With the World Cup coming up next year, Ozil wants to make sure he’ll have the opportunity to defend Germany’s title.

However, the report claims that Barcelona are unlikely to entertain either of the demands; the salary is way too high and puts him in the same bracket as Neymar, while Valverde is unlikely to start him over Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic.

JUVE MAKE LOW OFFER FOR CAN

Juventus have reportedly made an official offer to try and bring Liverpool star Emre Can to Serie A.

It is no secret that the German international is on Juve’s shopping list, and according to Il Corriere dello Sport the Italian champions will try to sign the German in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Tuttosport claim Juventus are ready to offer Marko Pjaca and cash to Liverpool to force a move.

​Juve want to reach an agreement with the midfielder as soon as the January transfer window opens.

Once the player has signed a pre-contract agreement, Juventus will make an offer to sign the player immediately rather than wait until the summer.

The Serie A side are reported to be planning a €5million bid to sign the 23-year-old, who will be free to leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the season.

Can’s contract saga has rumbled on for months, with no indication that the former Leverkusen man is set to pen fresh terms.

AND THE REST

Out of contract in the summer, Leon Goretzka is a Liverpool transfer target after the Reds joined Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Manchester United in the chase for the German midfielder (Bild)

Roma have set their sights on Milab Badelj and Aleix Vidal and hope to wrap up a deal for Domenico Berardi at the end of the season (Corriere dello Sport)

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will be Real Madrid’s only winter signing once the January window opens. They will pay €20m to land the 23-year-old and president Florentino Perez will not move for a striker (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan, pushing hard at the top of the table, are targeting two loan signings in January. They will try and lure both Aleix Vidal and Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona, with options to buy both in the summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Julian Weigl is top of Pep Guardiola’s wanted list for the summer. The 22-year-old midfielder could cost around €45m and they will have competition from PSG and Real Madrid (Bild)

Torino have made a bid to sign former Roma midfielder Clement Grenier (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are hoping to add a signing that will improve them in the Champions League; neither Antoine Griezmann nor Philippe Coutinho are able to do that (Marca)

Thiago Mendes, the Lille midfielder who emerged as a target for Marseille, will be staying in northern France. The troubled club would prefer to sell their captain Ibrahim Amadou, who is valued at €20m and attracting interest from English clubs (L’Equipe)

Nico Gaitan looks set to leave Atletico Madrid. The midfielder is valued at around €15m and is rumoured to be a target for Southampton, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Everton (AS)