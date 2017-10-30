Euro Paper Talk: Pep’s club-record deal for ideal De Bruyne partner; more Emre Can rhetoric

Manchester City are willing to spend £80million to sign the ideal midfield partner for Kevin De Bruyne, while Emre Can’s move to Juventus has taken another step forward, according to Monday’s European papers.

MAN CITY SET SIGHTS ON MEGA ISCO DEAL

Manchester City will renew their interest in Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco next summer, according to reports in Spain.

The Blues have been linked with the Spain star at regular intervals over the past few seasons, but the player has now jumped to the top of manager Pep Guardiola’s wish list, claims Don Balon.

The outlet claims Guardiola rates the Spaniard so highly, he’s prepared to spend whatever it takes to bring the player to the club from Real Madrid and pair him up in a dream creative partnership with Kevin De Bruyne.

The former Barcelona manager thinks he can convince Isco, who has been linked with Juventus and PSG, to come to the Premier League, despite having just signed a new contract in Madrid.

However, despite Real’s struggles, Isco has enjoyed a stellar season and City could be forced to spend a club-record fee of £80million to convince Real Madrid to sell.

AND THE REST

Paris Saint-Germain’s sporting director, Antero Henrique, has made Philippe Coutinho the club’s priority signing, and will challenge Barcelona for his signature next year (Telefoot)

Juventus are scouting Sampdoria star Lucas Torreira who scored his first two Serie A goals yesterday (Tuttosport)

Napoli midfielder Jorginho is emerging as a top transfer target for Arsenal, with the Gunners hoping to sign the Brazilian in January, though they would be prepared to wait until next summer (Tuttomercato)

Juventus have once again met with Emre Can’s agent, this time in Milan, to discuss the finer details of the German’s expected move from Liverpool (Tuttosport)

PSG will battle Porto, Benfica, and Ajax for the €12million signing of Fluminense midfielder Wendel (Telefoot)

Leicester City are poised to make a January move to sign PSG outcast Hatem Ben Arfa. The French winger is yet to make an appearance for the club this season and has been told he can leave the capital club (Le Parisien)

Fenerbahce are emerging as favourites ahead of Arsenal, Inter Milan and Monaco to sign Barcelona’s Arda Turan in January (Mynet)

Kostas Manolas is expected to recover in time for Roma’s Champions League clash with Chelsea on Tuesday evening (Corriere dello Sport)

Bayern Munich have confirmed they will try and sign a back-up striker for Robert Lewandowski in the January transfer window (Bild)

Inter Milan will make a move for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala in January (Tuttosport)

Gennaro Gattuso is the leading candidate to take over at AC Milan if Vincenzo Montella faces the sack (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Struggling Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly eyeing a €25m January move for Udinese’s Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto, who is also being tracked by Everton and Tottenham (Calciomercato)