Euro Paper Talk: Pogba tells Man Utd to beat Liverpool to Sanchez successor

Manchester United have joined the race for a Barcelona forward, Real Madrid are eyeing a shock swoop for a Premier League star to succeed Modric, according to Monday’s European papers.

POGBA KEY AS MAN UTD LINE UP DEMBELE BID

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has reportedly pleaded with the club’s board to beat Liverpool and Arsenal to a Barcelona star.

Dembele has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, having struggled to break through at Barcelona.

The Frenchman moved to La Liga from Borussia Dortmund in summer 2017, but has seen injuries and difficulties with consistency blight his spell in Spain.

Liverpool were reported to be considering a club-record bid in January, while Arsenal have also been credited with interest.

However, in a remarkable twist, reports in Spain (via CaughtOffside) suggest that United are now in the race for the €100m-rated star after advice from his countryman Pogba.

The 25-year-old reportedly wants the Red Devils to secure an upgrade for Alexis Sanchez, who has arguably had a disastrous time since his arrival from Arsenal.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!

REAL MADRID IDENTIFY MODRIC REPLACEMENT

LaLiga giants Real Madrid have reportedly identified Spurs star Dele Alli as the long term replacement for Luka Modric.

Modric, 33, has established himself as a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu having won three successive Champions League titles in addition to leading his country to a World Cup final.

The Croatia star was linked with a summer move to Inter Milan and it is believed that Real are actively seeking his successor.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon (via CaughtOffside), Florentino Perez wants to bring Tottenham’s Alli next year, with the England man having caught the eye since his emergence as a star in north London.

Modric himself made the switch from Spurs to Madrid six years ago and it enabled him to compete for major honours, something which may tempt Alli.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!

AND THE REST

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez is the subject of interest from Besiktas (Fanatik)

Real Madrid are looking to bolster their forward line having lost faith in both Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema (Sport)

Benfica striker Luka Jovic, who is enjoying an excellent season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, is being closely watched by both Barcelona and Liverpool (Bild)

Man Utd could reportedly face a huge concern as Paul Pogba has said yes to a return to Juventus (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus are reportedly ready to target Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe if they lose Paulo Dybala (Tuttosport)

Neymar isn’t willing to play beside Sergio Ramos and will not join the LaLiga giants as long as he is on the team (Don Balon)

Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, with Arsenal also monitoring his situation (Mundo Deportivo)

Ousmane Dembele has been warned that he must shape up at Barcelona or he will be sold (Sport)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen wants to leave the club next year and favours a return to English football (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma are considering a January move for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha (Corriere dello Sport)

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says there is no chance Christian Pulisic will leave in January

Real Madrid are set to open talks with Ajax over a January move for Frenkie de Jong (Sport)

Barcelona will enter the transfer market for a central defender in January as they have concerns over the fitness of Samuel Umtiti (AS)

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is attracting interest from Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid (Don Balon)

Barcelona and Carles Alena are going to sit down for talks over the 20-year-old’s future sometime in December (Sport)

AC Milan sporting director Leonardo is ready to make a splash by bringing Cecs Fabregas to the Serie A side (Calciomercato)

Juventus can now be counted among the teams chasing Mexico and Porto midfielder Hector Herrera (Record)

Former Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta is in China to hold talks with Inter Milan owners Suning over a move to the San Siro (Goal)

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.