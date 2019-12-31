Paul Pogba’s transfer out of Manchester United has already been agreed, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already allocating the cash on a replacement, while Carlo Ancelotti is using his contacts to bring a classy playmaker to Everton, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

RAIOLA SECURES POGBA DEPARTURE AS MAN UTD TARGET SAUL

Manchester United will allow Paul Pogba to leave in a ‘cut-price’ €100m deal in the summer – with agent Mino Raiola already agreeing his exit strategy with the Red Devils.

The French midfielder has recently returned to the United line-up after a two-month lay-off but it appears a Janaury transfer is off the table with Raiola insisting the player will stay put for now.

However, Tuttosport claims that by agreeing for his client to stay in January, United and Raiola have agreed that Pogba will be allowed to leave for a “cut-price” €100m in the summer.

The Italian paper claim Raiola has also advised Pogba to snub interest in him from Real Madrid and return to former club Juventus, whom he believes are best placed to help him return to his very best form.

In addition, Italian paper La Repubblica claims Raiola is angry at United for ‘ruining’ Pogba and claims he would not bring another of his clients to the Red Devils at the present time.

“Pogba’s problem is Manchester United,” Raiola said. “They are a club out of reality and without a sporting project.

“Today I would not take anyone there. They would have ruined Diego Maradona, Pele and Paolo Maldini.

“Paul needs a new team and a new club – one like Juventus.”

Meanwhile, reports in Spain claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to spend the money he receives from Pogba on Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The classy Spain star has a release clause of €150m (£135m) and it’s claimed the money gained from the sale of Pogba will be used entirely on bringing Saul to Old Trafford in his place.

AND THE REST

Everton are leading the race to sign Colombia winger James Rodriguez from Real Madrid and could secure a loan-to-buy agreement in January (El Desmarque)

Tottenham have offered Real Madrid €25m plus Christian Eriksen in a bid to bring Gareth Bale back to the club in January (AS)

Roma have increased their offer for Chris Smalling to €15m plus €3m in bonuses, as they close on the permanent signing of the Manchester United defender (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi wants to re-sign Everton forward Cenk Tosun when the transfer window opens next month (Fanatik)

Paco Alcacer wants to quit Borussia Dortmund following the signing of Erling Haaland and could return to LaLiga with Atletico Madrid (Marca)

Real Madrid must pay Real Sociedad €4m if they recall Martin Odegaard early from his loan spell next month (AS)

AC Milan are close to an agreement with Barcelona over a €20m deal to sign young French defender Jean-Clair Todibo (Gazzetta dello Sport)

The agent for Rangers defender Borna Barisic has admitted that Roma are keen to acquire the Croatian (Romapress)

AC Milan have decided to let striker Krzysztof Piatek leave in January – but want him to move to a German club as opposed one of their Serie A rivals (Corriere della Sera)

Celta Vigo and Napoli are holding discussions over the January transfer of midfielder Stanislav Lobotka for a fee of aaround €25m (Calciomercato)

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is ready to open talks with Cristiano Ronaldo over an extension to his contract, which is currently due to expire in summer 2022 (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Sevilla over a potential £65m deal to sign talented defender Diego Carlos (El Desmarque)

Thierry Henry will be a contender to become Barcelona manager if current boss Ernesto Valverde leaves the club in 2020 (Sport)

Roma have stuck an €8m asking price on Juan Jesus’ head amid links to Fiorentina and Bologna (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are close to securing striker Karim Benzema to a contract extension (AS)

Juventus are close to agreeing a €40m deal for reported Manchester United target Dejan Kulusevski,with the player set to remain on loan at Parma from Atalanta until the end of the season (Sky Italia)

Inter Milan and Parma are in talks over a swap deal involving full-backs Matteo Darmian and Federico Dimarco (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid will recall Spanish defender Jesus Vallejo, 22, from his loan spell at Wolves in January because of a lack of playing time (AS)

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele could complete a shock return to Rennes despite interest from the Premier League (AS)

Flamengo and Gremio have both reportedly joined the race to sign Fiorentina striker Pedro (Globo Esporte)