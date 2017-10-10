Euro Paper Talk: Porto refusing to sell Arsenal target; United eye Spanish starlet

Porto are refusing to sell an Arsenal and Manchester City target, while the Gunners could re-sign a former star and Manchester United are chasing a Spanish second division player, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

ARSENAL, CITY TARGET DENIED PORTO EXIT

Porto will not allow Arsenal and Manchester City target Danilo Pereira to leave the club in the January transfer window.

A Bola claims that Barcelona technical director Robert Fernandez was in Andorra to watch the midfielder play for Portugal on Saturday, while PSG are also said to be keen on the 26-year-old.

However, it would appear that Porto have no intention of letting one of their star men in the new year, with the report claiming that the Portuguese outfit consider the player’s sale as “absolutely non-negotiable”.

The holding midfielder only penned a new five-and-a-half-year contract last January and he is seen as an integral part of the Porto’s side, having started every single game for his club so far this season.

GUNNERS PLOTTING SHOCK £20M MOVE FOR FORMER STAR

Arsenal have reignited interest in their former midfield playmaker Oguzhan Ozyakup, who has been made available for £20m in January.

The Gunners sold the young star for just £500,000 back in 2012 and the player has excelled since moving to Turkey with Besiktas.

But with the player set to fall out of contract next June and showing no indication he will sign a new deal, Besiktas have told suitors he will be allowed to leave for £20million in January.

With Mesut Ozil in talks over a move the other way, Turkish Football claims Arsenal are among the club pondering a swoop for the player. West Ham are also thought to be keen on the player, with Slaven Bilic having seen an offer rejected in January.

Ozyakup has established himself as one of Turkish football’s standout players, having been awarded the club captaincy at the two-time defending Super Liga champions.





AND THE REST

Fiorentina starlet Martin Graiciar says Arsenal previously wanted to secure his signature (Calciomercato)

Manchester United are interested in signing midfielder Alvaro Garcia from Secunda Liga side Cadiz (Diario Gol)

Real Madrid are plotting summer moves for Dele Alli and Eden Hazard (Diario Gol)

Chelsea and Barcelona have joined Manchester United in the hunt for Dries Mertens with all three plotting to meet his €28m exit clause over the summer (Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno)

Barcelona are plotting a move for long-term Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann – and believe they can get the striker in a cut-price deal (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal are in pole position to sign Arda Turan after holding talks with the Barcelona star’s agent about a potential move in January (CNN Turkey)

James Rodriguez wants to return to Real Madrid after a difficult start to life at Bayern Munich (Diario Gol)

Napoli have joined Bayern Munich, Juventus and Liverpool in the race for teen star Federico Chiesa (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid will cash in on Gareth Bale after informing suitors he can leave for £89m (El Confidencial)

PSG want to sign one of David De Gea or Jan Oblak next summer as they plan to recruit a world-class goalkeeper (Le 10 Sport)

Former Liverpool and Juventus goalkeeper Alex Manninger has told the Serie A champions they’ll be signing a winner if they manage to lure Emre Can to Turin (ilbianconero)

AC Milan are to end their 20-year association with kit manufacturer Adidas at the end of the season (Calciomercato)

Juventus boss Max Allegri insists Paulo Dybala has plenty of room for improvement, despite his blockbusting start to the new season (Tuttosport)

Tottenham and Newcastle again had scouts in attendance during as Turkey were held to a 2-2 draw against Finland in their final 2018 World Cup qualification. The Premier League pair were again monitoring €25m-rated Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, who scored twice (Turkish Football)

Andre Carrillo wants to return to Benfica when his loan at Watford comes to an end (O Jogo)

West Brom are one of several Premier League clubs reportedly taking an interest in Inter Milan defender Yuto Nagatomo