Euro Paper Talk: Price for Tottenham target almost doubles; Liverpool face striker battle

The price for a Tottenham target has almost doubled after the player’s fine start to the season, while Torino have joined Liverpool in the race for a striker, in Friday’s European papers.

PRICE FOR TOTTENHAM TARGET ALMOST DOUBLES

The price for Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle strike target Cenk Tosun has risen to €25million after the Besiktas star made an impressive start to the new season.

Tosun has scored four goals and provided two assists in his first eight games, while the 26-year-old was also awarded the Champions League Goal of the Week for his long-range effort against Porto on Matchday 1.

The Turkey interntaional was linked with a move to the Premier League over the summer and a source told Turkish Football that top flight teams in England are still scouting the player with a view to a potential January move.

Besiktas, however, are desperate to keep one of their prize assets and have bumped his asking price up as a result – having previously been ready to accept a €13.5million over from Palace in the summer.

As for the player himself, Tosun is just concentrating on doing his job for the Black Eagles, although he admits that a move to England is tempting.

He told ESPN: “All I am focused on right now is Besiktas — we are doing well in the Champions League and league.

“I am really happy at Besiktas but like Arda Turan and Nuri Sahin I want to be an ambassador for Turkey abroad. I am keen on playing in England.

“I am really pleased with the interest being shown from the Premier League sides mentioned. It really is an honour and we will discuss my future with the club president at the end of the season.”

AND THE REST

Barcelona have stepped up their interest in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who is also wanted by Liverpool and Real Madrid (Mundo Deportivo)

Torino have joined Liverpool and West Ham in the race for Anderlecht striker Lukasz Teodorczyk (Tuttosport)



Despite strong links all summer, Arsenal never made a concrete offer to sign Juventus attacker Juan Cuadrado (Calciomercato)

Marco Asensio has agreed a new six-year contract with Real Madrid to tie him to the Spanish champions until June 2023 (Football Espana)



Inter Milan are plotting a January move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Javier Pastore (SportMediaset)

Vincent Janssen insists that he left Tottenham for Fenerbahce on a one-year loan in order to win trophies (Turkish Football)



Former Swansea defender Chico is set to sign for Spanish second division side Granada (Calciomercato)

AS Monaco star Pierre Nguinda has agreed to extend his contract until June 2020