A Manchester United target wants a move to Old Trafford ahead of any other, while Real Madrid have lined up an unexpected double summer deal, according to Saturday’s European papers.

LOZANO PRIORITISES MAN UTD MOVE

Manchester United have been given hope of a summer deal for Hirving Lozano after it was claimed the Mexican wants a move to Old Trafford ‘ahead of any other’.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to prioritise a move for a new winger this summer and was tipped to move for Douglas Costa in the morning papers.

However, they could have more joy if they target a move for prolific PSV star Lozano after a revelation from his former Pachuca president Jesus Martinez.

“What I can say and guarantee is that Hirving has had a Manchester United scout watching him since he was 16,” Martinez told ESPN Deportes.

“They have his whole record. They have everything: videos, goals, behaviour, qualifications. They are one of the clubs with the best scouts and professionals in that area. My ultimate dream would be to see [Lozano] at United and Hector [Herrera] at Atletico Madrid. It would be my dream and theirs.”

Lozano, rated in the €45m bracket by PSV Eindhoven, has a phenomenal record in front of goal, having scored 19 times and contributed nine assists in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch outfit this season.

The 23-year-old also has 38 notches in 68 games overall for PSV, while at Pachuca he bagged 44 times in 149 appearances.

Given his age, his valuation and his desire to sign for United, Solskjaer could do far worse than target a move for the player, who is contracted to the Dutch giants until 2023.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid have held a meeting with the agent of Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic and Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic to discuss summer moves for the duo (AS)

Juventus have rejected Roma’s offer of Edin Dzeko for Gonzalo Higuain – but will take Kostas Manolas in exchange (Corriere di Torino)

Ajax sensation Matthijs de Ligt has hinted at a summer move to Juventus, saying they have some of the “best defenders in the world” and “I could join them, but there are other clubs interested too.” (Tuttosport)

Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona over the possibility of signing defender Samuel Umtiti (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Zinedine Zidane has asked Real Madrid target a move for Roma forward Cengiz Under this summer (Fotomac)

Newcastle striker Ayoze Perez wants to leave the club and return to Spanish football after admitting: “Life here is not as good as in Spain.” (El Chiringuito TV)

Inter Milan are planning to overhaul their midfield this summer and are targeting Croatian duo Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic (Calciomercato)

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has criticised the over spending in the transfer market in recent seasons, stating that no player is worth of €280m (Marca)

Lionel Messi admitted he “misses” competing against Cristiano Ronaldo in Spain, and revealed he is considering a return to Argentina before he retires (Radio C5N)

Arsenal are interested in Eibar’s central midfielder Joan Jordan (Marca)

Antoine Griezmann is willing to take £6m pay cut to join Barcelona from Atletico Madrid (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid have £430m to spend this summer, with PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, Chelsea forward Eden Hazard and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba all on their radar (L’Equipe)

PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot has agreed on a deal with Real Madrid (AS)

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Thorgan Hazard wants a summer move to Atletico Madrid (Sport Bild)

Philippe Coutinho has told Barcelona teammates he is close to pushing for a return to the Premier League this summer (Sport)