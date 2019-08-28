One big-money Liverpool target is keeping his options open to a future move to Anfield, while Chelsea have given permission for a striker to secure a shock move to Italy, according to Wednesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL GIVEN HOPE OF FUTURE TIMO WERNER DEAL

Long-term Liverpool target Timo Werner insists he would be open to a future move abroad, despite recently committing his future to RB Leipzig.

The prolific Germany striker, who boasts 63 goals in 117 appearances for the Bundesliga side, has been strongly linked with the Reds over the past 12 months, with Real Madrid also monitoring his progress and domestic interest coming in the shape of Bayern Munich.

But with the striker recently signing a new deal at Leipzig, there remains a strong chance he could secure a move away next summer amid talk his new contract has set his release clause at an extremely modest €30million.

And Werner appears to have opened the door on a future move to Anfield by declaring he would be willing to test himself abroad in the future.

“I don’t exclude anything [regarding a move abroad in the future],” he said in an interview with Sport Buzzer.

The striker admits Bayern star Robert Lewandowski is something of an inspiration to him and he continued: “I want and have to improve.

“At the age of 22, 23, Lewandowski was not as far as he is now. Robert is a fantastic player. And he always stayed hungry.

“If he scores three goals after 85 minutes he doesn’t then stop to receive the adulation. He goes on and wants to score a fourth.

“This type of attitude is one-of-a-kind and it’s what I want to be like.”

Werner is now contracted to Leipzig until 2023 and the player admits he is excited about the year ahead.

“I am and remain a player of RB Leipzig. We are great in every way, we play Champions League, we have a lot going for us.”

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is being chased by Roma as they seek stronger options in attack before the European transfer window closes. Blues boss Frank Lampard is willing to let the Belgium striker leave with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud ahead of him in the pecking order (Tuttomercatoweb)

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Juventus to sell Paulo Dybala and replace him with out-of-favour Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz (Don Balon)

Representatives of PSG and Juventus continue to hold talks in the closing days of the transfer window, with the French side keen on Dybala and Miralem Pjanic and the Old Lady chasing Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti (La Repubblica)

Bayern Munich are also showing an interest in signing Pjanic and believe a midfield of the Bosnian, Thiago Alcantara and summer signings Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic can firmly put the club back in Champions League contention (Tuttosport)

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic – a summer target for Manchester United – could make a surprise move to Bayern Munich (Radio Sportiva)

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has reportedly informed Milan that he wants to re-join the club this summer (Tuttosport)

Lionel Messi is expected to be out of action for another month after the forward suffered a setback in his bid to return to full fitness (RAC1)

Real Sociedad want to push through a rapid deal for Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal so he can train with the club and make his debut on Friday night. The 33-year-old has been offered a two-year contract with an option for a further 12 months (Marca)

Napoli winger ​Adam Ounas is closing in on a loan deal to Nice, which could become a permanent €25m deal next summer (Sky Italia)

Sassuolo are reportedly set to sign Napoli’s former Tottenham defender Vlad Chiriches for €13m in the coming days (Tuttosport)

Monaco have agreed a €25m fee with AC Milan over the signing of midfielder Franck Kessie. The Ivorian, who was a summer target for Wolves, is seeking a deal worth €6m a season (La Repubblica)

Ousmane Dembele’s agent has given a vague response to reports suggesting the France forward could join PSG as a makeweight in the deal to take Neymar to Barcelona (Mundo Deportivo)

Brighton’s Dutch winger Jurgen Locadia, 25, could make a loan move to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim (Kicker)

Atalanta are set to sign Sevilla full-back Guilherme Arana in the final days of the transfer window (Diario de Sevilla)

Cenk Tosun looks set to stay and fight for his place at Everton despite interest from Eintracht Frankfurt (Turkish Football)

Torino are close to sealing a double deal for Milan left-back Diego Laxalt and Bordeaux winger Francois Kamano (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Former Espanyol and Malaga goalkeeper Carlos Kameni has left Turkish giants Fenerbahce and is seeking a return to LaLiga (AS)

Roma are preparing to make a fresh move for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren before the European window slams shut (Corriere dello Sport)

Joachim Andersen has given an honest answer to snubbing a summer approach from Arsenal after joining Lyon in a £22m transfer (Foot Mercato)

Napoli are holding off offering a two-year contract to 34-year-old free agent Fernando Llorente as they await an outcome from 26-year-old Mauro Icardi’s summit talks with Inter Milan (Corriere dello Sport)