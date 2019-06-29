Manchester United have launched a bid to bring in an experienced Barcelona star, while Tottenham are preparing to make a €35m approach to Roma, according to Saturday’s European papers.

UNITED WANT RAKITIC NEXT THROUGH THE DOOR

Manchester United have made fresh contact with Barcelona for the transfer of midfielder Ivan Rakitic after laying down their transfer terms to the LaLiga giants and the player’s agent.

Fresh after completing the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka on Saturday, United set to work on their third new arrival of the window, with Rakitic now top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s shopping list.

Barcelona are looking to offload the Croatian midfielder this summer following the arrival of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax and are said to be seeking €50m for the 31-year-old.

However, according to Sport, United – having seen a €35m bid rejected earlier this summer – have repeated their initial approach to Barca amid claims in Spain they are now actively looking to push him through the exit door.

United believe the offer of €35m (£31.4m) is befitting of a player who may only have a few years left at the top and whose transfer valuation will only deteriorate in the coming seasons. For that reason, United are said to be hopeful that Barcelona will accept their proposal.

Furthermore, United are said to be willing to give Rakitic the payrise he was apparently owed at Barca this summer amid claims the LaLiga champions have reneged on the agreement.

Despite persistent claims that Rakitic won’t be leaving the Nou Camp this summer, Sport claims privately the midfielder has accepted his fate and is now willing to move on after a hugely successful five-year stay in Catalonia.

AND THE REST

Tottenham will launch a €35m offer to Roma for young playmaker Nicolo Zaniolo in the comings days and once deals for Jack Clarke and Tanguy Ndombele are done (Football Italia)

Bayern Munich are ready to meet Juventus’ €50m asking price for Joao Cancelo, putting in doubt his proposed transfer to Manchester City (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid and Ajax are at loggerheads over the valuation of midfielder Donny van de Beek, with the Spaniards bidding just €50m and the Dutch side holding out for at least €65m (Marca)

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann will sign a five-year contract at Barcelona worth €17m per year on Monday (L’Equipe)

AC Milan will complete the signing of Real Madrid full-back Theo Hernandez in a €20m deal and a six-year contract next week (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Leonardo Spinazzola and Luca Pellegrini are having their medicals on Saturday as a swap deal between Roma and Juventus inches closer (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are hopeful of beating Sevilla to land talented Romanian playmaker Ianis Hagi this summer in an €8m deal (Sport)

Napoli are the ‘best option’ for Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez to join this summer, according to the player’s father (CalcioNapoli)

Marcos Llorente insists he ‘had no hesitations’ in switching Real Madrid for Atletico Madrid in a €40m deal, explaining: “Diego Simeone and the club’s project gave me confidence.” (Marca)

Sevilla are close to completing the signing of PSV Eindhoven striker Luuk De Jong in a €12.5m deal (Cadena Cope)

Real Madrid have offered Manchester United the chance to sign Isco in their attempts to reduce the £150m asking price put on Paul Pogba’s head (Don Balon)

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard will join Real Sociedad on a two-year loan deal (Marca)

Sevilla have made Ajax playmaker and reported Tottenham target Hakim Ziyech their No 1 focus for the summer (De Telegraaf)

Liverpool have no intention of selling Marko Grujic this summer and will instead send him out on loan again with Hertha Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen all looking to land him (ESPN)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is being targeted by Serie A side Brescia following their return to the top flight (Tuttomercatoweb)

Lazio are closer than ever to a deal for SPAL winger Manuel Lazzari, with an offer worth €15m cash plus Alessandro Murgia (Sky Italia)

Christian Eriksen’s family have been reportedly spotted house-hunting in Spain ahead of the Dane’s potential transfer to Real Madrid (various)

Borussia Dortmund and France Under-20 defender Dan-Axel Zagadou wants to leave the club and is a target for Arsenal (Bild)