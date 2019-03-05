Liverpool are facing major competition for a summer attacking target, while Tottenham could end their transfer drought by signing a prolific Danish winger, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

PSG LEADING RACE FOR LIVERPOOL STRIKE TARGET

Liverpool will face major competition from PSG if they are to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer.

Kicker claims that the Ligue 1 giants are now leading a four-way race to land the forward, with the Reds, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid all eyeing Werner.

Anfield chief Jurgen Klopp has been chasing the 22-year-old since last summer, having followed his progress in Germany, although Leipzig still hope to convince the Germany international to sign a new deal.

Werner has been rumoured to have already agreed personal terms over a move to Bayern, although that has not stopped Klopp in his pursuit of the forward.

Klopp is looking for a new central striker to compete with Robert Firmino, with the Anfield futures of both Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge unclear.

TOTTENHAM PLANNING SWOOP FOR COPENHAGEN STAR

Tottenham are reported to be at the front of the queue to sign in-form FC Copenhagen winger Robert Skov, according to the Danish media.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye of a number of Premier League suitors this season, scoring 24 times in 38 appearances for Copenhagen this season.

According to Ekstra Bladet, as per Sky Sports, Skov has been watched by Watford, Wolves and West Ham this season. But it is Tottenham who are at the front of the queue to sign the player and are said to be ready to make a firm offer for the €20m-rated star.

The former Denmark Under-21 international has a contract with Copenhagen until the summer of 2022 and is able to play on either wing, and can also operate in a more central position if required.

Tottenham have gone two transfer windows without signing a new player but could look to end their drought with the capture of Skov this summer.

AND THE REST

Barcelona are interested in signing Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal as a back-up to Jordi Alba (Sport)

Inter Milan will offer Fiorentina the chance to sign Yann Karamoh and Eddie Salcedo as part of their approach for Juventus and Chelsea target Federico Chiesa (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is keen for his club to activate the €120million release clause in the contact of Benfica playmaker Joao Felix this summer (AS)

Luka Modric has admitted Real Madrid have badly missed Cristiano Ronaldo this season ad that “finding a replacement is almost impossible” (various)

Manchester City are favourites to beat Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Lyon and Borussia Dortmund to the signing of Brazil U20 left-back Luan Candido, with the teenager already touted as ‘the next Marcelo’ (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid will target Mauricio Pochettino, Joachim Low or Massimiliano Allegri this summer if they decide not to extend the contract of caretaker manager Santiago Solari (AS)

With Allegri being courted by the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea, Juventus will turn to either Zinedine Zidane or Antonio Conte to replace the Italian (Calciomercato)

Juventus are planning a move for Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio this summer and have already made contact with the reported Liverpool and Chelsea target (Tuttosport)

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars has admitted he does not know the future of club captain Matthijs de Ligt, who has been linked with Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester United (Sport)

Liverpool have been linked with a €120m swoop for Bundesliga duo Matthias Ginter and Julian Brandt (various)

Tiemoue Bakayoko has confirmed he wants to experience the Champions League with AC Milan – but admits he would have no problem returning to Chelsea (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Leicester face the prospect of needing to break their transfer record to sign Youri Tielemans in a permanent deal after being quoted £40m by Monaco (Telefoot)

AC Milan will reportedly resist all bids for reported Manchester United target Alessio Romagnoli this summer (Calciomercato)

Wanda Nara has asked Inter Milan to return the captaincy to her husband, Mauro Icardi, and hopes the dispute can be resolved before the derby against AC Milan on March 17 (Corriere della Sera)

Arsenal have expressed a firm interest in Roma youngster Cengiz Under but Roma are intent on selling only if they receive offers above €30m (Calciomercato)

Former Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry has signed a contract extension at Bayern Munich to keep him at the Allianz Arena until 2023 (various)

PSG keeper Gianluigi Buffon has revealed that he rejected both Manchester clubs at different stages of his glittering career (BT Sport)