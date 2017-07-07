Euro Paper Talk: Chelsea facing Sandro battle; Arsenal back in for winger

PSG have tabled a huge offer to try and beat Chelsea to a Juventus star, while Inter Milan have entered the race to sign an Arsenal contract rebel, according to Friday’s European newspapers.

PSG AIMING TO BEAT CHELSEA TO JUVE STAR

PSG have reportedly made a huge opening bid to sign Chelsea target Alex Sandro from Juventus.

The French giants have tabled a €70million bid, €10million more than Chelsea’s bid that was rejected by Juve last month, according to the report in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

It is said that Sandro would prefer a move to the Premier League over a switch to Paris, although Juve are still keen on offering the former Porto star a new contract.

Chelsea’s salary offer of €7million-a-year cannot be beaten by the Serie A outfit, however, leaving Antonio Conte’s men in pole position to land the 26-year-old despite PSG’s interest and Juve’s hopes of keeping the Brazil star.

INTER ENTER RACE FOR ARSENAL CONTRACT REBEL

Inter Milan are reported to be interested in signing Arsenal star and Manchester City target Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international looks increasingly likely to leave the Gunners this summer, with the club looking to claim a transfer fee rather than lose him on a free in 2018.

City remain favourites to sign Sanchez, particularly after Bayern Munich ended their interest in the 28-year-old, but according to Calciomercato, Inter have now entered the race.

Inter are looking to make a big statement in this summer’s transfer window after finishing a hugely disappointing seventh in Serie A last season and have also been linked with Julian Brandy, Douglas Costa, Di Maria and Saido Mané.

AND THE REST

PSG will match any offer Real Madrid or Arsenal make for Monaco hotshot Kylian Mbappe (Le Parisien)

Arsenal are set to make another offer for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar (L’Equipe)



New Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer wants to replace Steve Mandanda with Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen (AS)

Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles is increasingly close to returning to Spain, with Malaga, Deportivo La Coruna, Las Palmas and Getafe all keen on the 27-year-old who has also been linked with Huddersfield (Marca)



Fiorentina’s director of sport Pantaleo Corvino has confirmed that La Viola midfielder Borja Valero wants to move to Inter this summer (Calciomercato)

Juventus second-choice goalkeeper Neto, who had been a target for Watford, is set to have a medical at Valencia ahead of a €9million move (Sky Sport)



Fulham are closing in on the signing of attacker Diego Rolan from Bordeaux (L’Équipe)

PSG are set to complete a deal for Real Sociedad full back Yuri Berchiche after the Basque club confirmed a €15m offer had been accepted (Football Espana)



Inter Milan have completed the signing of defender Milan Skriniar from Sampdoria on a five-year contract (Football Italia)