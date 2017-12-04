Euro Paper Talk: Top Man Utd targets PSG bound; Barca eye Napoli star

Manchester United face transfer frustration with PSG favourites to sign two of their top targets, while Real Madrid are in talks with Juventus over a £150million swap deal, according to Monday’s European papers.

PSG’S TRANSFER DEALINGS TO HAND MAN UTD A DOUBLE BLOW

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to spend big again over the next two transfer windws and sign two players who are also reportedly on Manchester United’s radar.

Marca claims the big-spending Parisians have contacted Barcelona with an exchange offer for defender Samuel Umtiti, who has a €60million transfer release clause in his contract. In return, PSG have offered Barca the chance to bring long-term target Angel Di Maria to the club in a deal which the French club hope will suit all parties.

Barcelona, however, appear keen to resist any offers for centre-half Umtiti, with United also reported to be plotting a move for the chunky Frenchman.

While that deal would appear to tick plenty of boxes, especially as far as Financial Fair Play limitations are concerned, links to the Real Madrid’s Casemiro would appear somewhat far fetched by comparison.

According to Diario Gol, PSG are ready to meet the £176million release clause in his contract and once again thwart Jose Mourinho, who is also keen to sign the Brazil midfielder.

The Spanish outlet claims Mourinho’s men have expressed an interest in the Real Madrid star in the past, but have been put off by the mammoth release clause in his deal. However, the Spanish outlet claims that is unlikely to put off the Ligue 1 leaders, who are ready to pay what it takes to bring the former Sao Paulo man to the Parc des Princes next summer.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is considering a £150million swap deal that would see Toni Kroos and cash sent to Juventus in exchange for Paulo Dybala (Rai Sport)

Schalke star Leon Goretzka has finally broken his silence over his future and his January plans (Kicker)

Tottenham are reportedly preparing a bid for highly-rated Turkish attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici

Arsenal and Spurs are considering January approaches for frustrated Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos. Milan and Real Betis are also keen (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid are keen on January deals for Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Real Sociedad right-back Alvaro Odriozola (AS)

Luis Suarez was shut down talk that his former Barcelona teammate Neymar could sign for Real Madrid (Marca)

Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo – better known as Arthur – has dismissed talk he could join Barcelona in January (Marca)

Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning are unhappy with Ramires’ upcoming loan move to Inter Milan (Gazetta dello Sport)

Benjamin Stambouli has backed Adrien Rabiot to be the long-term successor to Thiago Motta at PSG (La Parisian)

Juventus will attempt to sign Arsenal and Everton transfer target Steven N’Zonzi in January (Marca)

West Ham, Everton and Stoke are all reportedly showing an interest in Augsburg defender Daniel Opare

Javier Mascherano has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club in January due to a lack of game time. He wants to move to the Chinese Super League but hasn’t ruled out a switch to the United States (Mundo Deportivo)

Thomas Vermaelen could have earned himself a Barcelona lifeline after impressing their coaching staff with both his attitude in training and performances on the pitch (Sport)

However, Barcelona are lining up a January move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly (Fijaches)

Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier says he had to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer as he felt he wasn’t being judged fairly on his performances on the pitch (Canal +)

Arda Turan has options to move within Spain, or go to Italy, Turkey or England when the transfer

Barcelona are considering bringing forward their planned move for Colombia defender Yerry Mina (Mundo Deportivo)

Carlo Ancelotti says he’s honoured to be linked with the Italy job, but doesn’t want to leave club football any time soon (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Torino have given boss Sinisa Mihajlovic two games to save his job after a run of just one win in 10 Serie A matches (Tuttosport)

Hannover want Rijeka’s Josip Elez and Basel’s Michael Lang in the January transfer window (Kicker)