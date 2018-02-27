Euro Paper Talk: Raiola pushes €137m duo to United; new Kane link

Manchester United look likely to get first refusal over a deal to sign two Serie A stars, while Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign a €100m star and play a famous five next season, according to Tuesday’s European papers.

RAIOLA LOOKS TO MOVE STAR DUO ON TO MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United will be given first option to sign Milan-based stars Mauro Icardi and Alessio Romagnoli – if Mino Raiola gets his way.

That’s according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, who claims the super-agent is growing ever hopeful of succeeding Icardi’s wife Wanda Nara as the Inter Milan forward’s agent.

Nara has been trying to engineer her husband a move to Real Madrid, but it’s believed their priorities lie elsewhere, with Harry Kane, Edem Hazard and Paulo Dybala among their first-choice signings.

And with Icardi looking for a route out of Inter following a disastrous 2018 so far, Tuttosport believes Raiola is close to becoming the Argentinian’s new agent and helping him secure a €97m move to Manchester United.

Furthermore, the paper reckons Raiola is also trying to help Jose Mourinho announce the surprise signing of AC Milan centre-half Romagnoli.

Romagnoli has shone in recent weeks as AC Milan have hit their stride in their 12 game unbeaten run, but with the player only earning a reported €2million a year, Raiola is looking to move his client on – with United among those thought to be interested.

The defender is under contract until 2020 and is said to be valued at €40million. The possible double capture would set United back €137million – just over £120million at the current exchange rate.

AND THE REST

Lionel Messi has backed Antoine Griezmann’s potential €100m signing at Barcelona – with the club looking at the duo to play in a ‘famous five’ alongside Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Sport)

Jose Mourinho is “hell-bent” on signing Isco this summer and could even sacrifice Paul Pogba to land the Real Marid playmaker (Diario Gol)

Juventus are ready to hijack Manchester United’s bid for Brazilian midfielder Fabinho (RAI Sports)

Harry Kane will be targeted by Bayern Munich if the club sell star striker Robert Lewandowski this summer (Bild)

Napoli have slapped a huge €65m asking price on Piotr Zielinski amid claims Liverpool will come back in for the midfielder this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Roma frontman Stephan El Shaarawy may leave the club this summer after talks over a new deal were put on ice (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus are confident they can announce a deal for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can next week (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale has reportedly discovered the club’s plans to try and swap him with Liverpool sensation Mo Salah this summer (Don Balon)

Napoli will try to sign Bayer Leverkusen custodian Bernd Leno as Pepe Reina’s replacement in the summer (Calciomercato)

Man Utd defender Matteo Darmian has been spotted in Turin to spark speculation he has agreed to return to the city with Juventus on a two-year deal this summer (Il Bianconero)

French giants Paris Saint Germain have emerged as serious rivals to Liverpool for goalkeeper Alisson Becker (Corriere dello Sport)

Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero has cut short his season-long loan spell at Getafe to join Ecuadorian side Emelec

Vice-commissioner to the Italian football federation (FIGC) Alessandro Costacurta says Chelsea boss Antonio Conte remains his choice to be the new head-coach of the national team (Gazzetta dello Sport)

French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia will almost certainly sign for Valencia on a permanent €25m deal this summer after the decided, after all, to try and make his move permanent (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon has decided what he’ll do after this season, but will announce it “when the time comes” (Tiki Taka)

Luis Suarez should face further punishment for his attempts to be booked in the closing stages against Girona, according to La Liga president Javier Tebas (Cadena Ser)

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to pay £35million to sign Nice star Jean-Michael Seri this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid duo Yannick Carrasco and Nico Gaitan have completed surprise transfers to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang

