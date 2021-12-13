Manchester United are in the running to sign Gavi from Barcelona, while the La Liga outfit are looking towards the Premier League themselves by targeting a Leeds star – all in Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

GAVI TOPS RANGNICK WISHLIST FOR MAN UTD

Ralf Rangnick wants Manchester United to pay the release clause of Barcelona prospect Gavi.

That’s according to Todofichajés, who claim the midfielder was one of the transfer options Rangnick presented to the club when first getting involved.

The German is currently serving as United’s interim manager to the end of the season. Then, he will become a consultant – thus having a large say in their activity.

There are many issues he will be involved in addressing. One area that is a pressing concern for United is their midfield, where they risk losing Paul Pogba at the end of his contract next year.

They will need to find a replacement if he does leave, and it is claimed that Gavi is near the top of the list.

The teenager has quickly established himself in the Barca first team this season. He has made 11 starts in La Liga and a further three substitute appearances, providing two assists.

Still only 17, he has a big future ahead of him. It remains to be seen where he will be spending it, as he has already attracted transfer interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Barca only have him under contract until 2023 and are trying to extend his deal, which also contains a €50m release clause.

Manchester United and Barcelona are looking to do a deal for forward Edison Cavani as Barca look to rebuild

The Spanish report claims Man Utd would be capable of meeting this asking price and Rangnick intends for them to do so.

He supposedly has instructed United chiefs that Gavi could “cement the future of the club”. Even though a deal would be “complicated”, the report claims it is not impossible.

Barca’s financial situation means they are struggling to appease Gavi’s agent at present. The option for them to cash in may be too good to turn down, even if they would later come to regret it.

United are hoping they can take advantage and offer him a contract that would be “unattainable” for his current club. But they will have to wait until the summer to find out what the decision will be.

BARCELONA LINE UP LEEDS STAR

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is one of four options Barcelona may be considering to strengthen the position. (Gerard Romero)

Arsenal are ready to make a move for Juventus misfit Dejan Kulusevski. It could cost around €35m to prise the winger away from Turin. (Nicolo Schira)

Aaron Ramsey has also become an option to move from Juventus to Arsenal, thus retracing his steps from 2019. (Todofichajes)

Newcastle have emerged as the favourites to sign Anthony Martial from Man Utd because of their financial power. (El Nacional)

Corinthians have joined the race to sign Edinson Cavani as he approaches the end of his Manchester United contract. (Globo)

There is a difference of €15m between what Barcelona are willing to offer for Ferran Torres and what Manchester City would like to receive. Still, the forward is keen on the move. (AS)

Canada international striker Cyle Larin is a target for West Ham, Everton, Southampton and Brighton. Alternatively, he could end up in France with Lille or Marseille. (Jeunes Footeux)

NEWCASTLE HAVE DOUBLE DEFENSIVE OPTIONS

Sven Botman is at the top of Newcastle’s shortlist of defensive targets for January. However, they must wait to find out how much Lille want. (Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle are also showing an interest in Everton centre-half Yerry Mina, as are AC Milan. (Jeunes Footeux)

Barcelona and Real Madrid have joined the race for Penarol striker Agustin Alvarez. The Uruguay international has also been linked with Leeds. (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan and Atalanta are interested in taking Liverpool backup striker Divock Origi to Serie A. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Denis Zakaria has become a priority target for Juventus despite links with a Premier League transfer. (Calciomercato)

Juventus are particularly keen to sign Mauro Icardi on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. They have even held talks with his wife and agent Wanda Nara. (Foot Mercato)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Edwin van der Sar says he will leave Ajax one day rather than staying for the long-term. However, he played down talk of taking on an off-the-field role at Manchester United immediately. (Ziggo)

Sergio Aguero will announce his retirement due to a heart issue via Barcelona on Wednesday. (El Periodico)

Carlo Ancelotti wants Marco Asensio to stay at Real Madrid amid his return to prominence. (El Nacional)

Ousmane Dembele could return to the Bundesliga from Barcelona to replace Kingsley Coman at Bayern Munich. (Christian Falk)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is also being lined up for a similar transfer. However, Barca want at least €40m for the German goalkeeper. (El Nacional)

AC Milan are planning to recall Yacine Adli from his loan spell at Bordeaux in January. (Calciomercato)