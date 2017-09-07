Euro Paper Talk: Real eye Man Utd target; Turkish battle for Chelsea star

Fenerbahce and Besiktas are in a battle to land a Chelsea striker on loan, while Real Madrid want a Serie A frontman to replace Karim Benzema, according to Thursday’s European papers.

COSTA BOUND FOR TURKEY

Diego Costa’s agent is reportedly holding talks with Fenerbahce over a one-year loan deal for the Chelsea forward.

The Turkish transfer window shuts on Friday and Milliyet claims that Costa’s agent Ricardo Cardoso has been in Turkey for the last three-days discussing the deal.

The Spain striker, who has been told by Blues boss Antonio Conte that he is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, is said to be open to a temporary move before eventually sealing a permanent return to Atletico Madrid when their trabsfer ban is up.

Fenerbahce, who are currently 6th in the Turkish Super Lig, are said to have offered the 28-year-old €5million for the season but they face competition from rivals Besiktas to land the Blues hitman.

REAL WANT SERIE A HITMAN TO REPLACE BENZEMA

Real Madrid are reportedly lining up Torino frontman Andrea Belotti to replace Karim Benzema long term.

Benzema, who has just two years remaining on his contract, recorded his lowest ever tally of goals for Real last season and has so far scored just once in five games this campaign.

That has led to plenty of speculation that he will be replaced as the spreahead of Real’s attack, with Juventus’ Paulo Dybala and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann also said to be on the radar of the the reigning La Liga champions.

Italy international Belotti, who was strongly linked with a move to United prior to the arrival of Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford, has scored an impressive 39 goals in 72 Serie A appearances.

AND THE REST

Liverpool striker Danny Ings has been offered to Super Lig giants Fenerbahce as part of a transfer deadline day deal (Fanatik)

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta wants to renew his contract at the Nou Camp (Sport)



Juventus are reportedly among a clutch of clubs interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller (Football Italia)

Real Madrid playmaker Isco hopes to stay at the club ‘for a very long time’ despite not yet renewing his contract, which expires next year (Cadena Ser)



Bayern Munich’s ex-sporting director Michael Reschke has revealed that Ousmane Dembele came close to joining Bayern instead of Borussia Dortmund last summer (Eurosport)

Watford winger Isaac Success has been linked with a loan move to Turkish side Bursaspor (Fotomac)



Juventus are ready to launch a January assault on Udinese for Jakub Jankto (Tuttosport)

Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez admits he has no idea why his move to Barcelona broke down, as he never spoke to the club (Football Espana)

Genoa have denied reports that they will make a move for former Sampdoria striker Antonio Cassano (Corriere dello Sport)



AC Milan are set to off-load Jose Sosa to Turkish side Trabzonspor (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus and Milan are set to battle it out for highly-rated Spanish teenager Ferhat Cogalan (Superdeporte)